A local gas, welding and safety distributor has earned the National Branch of the Year award from its headquarters, Airgas, an Air Liquide company.
Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.
The Kingsport location also won the Airgas Branch of the Year award in 2015, making this branch the first ever two-time national Branch of the Year winner! 10 out of 20 members of the 2015 award winning team were part of the branch’s repeat win in 2022.
Recognized as best-in-class in many Airgas branch excellence metrics, the Kingsport location is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience to the area’s counter sales shoppers, along with the many companies and hospitals serviced by one of the eight daily route delivery trucks. The Airgas Kingsport branch was a perennial winner of the Eastman Chemical Company’s Supplier Excellence Award for 22 of 23 years through 2017, before the award was discontinued. This location has safely operated accident and injury free for nearly five consecutive years.
Airgas senior leaders visited the Kingsport branch in August to celebrate the branch’s success and personally congratulate the team with a personalized award ring commemorating the achievement. The branch also received a National Branch of the Year trophy made from a platinum-coated cylinder.
This friendly and tight knit branch goes above and beyond in the area to meet customers’ needs and to work as a team for the common good. Collectively, they strived to learn from each other and support one another as they progress into new roles and responsibilities. They help customers manage inventory of gases, welding materials and safety supplies, and share Airgas’ deep expertise in advanced fabrication, chemical industry, supply chain logistics and safety, which is why they are being named with this prestigious award.
John Sheehan, Airgas President — South Division, states, “We are proud that our Kingsport branch is the first Airgas branch to receive this national honor twice. Our Kingsport team knows their customers very well, has outstanding communication and works together as a team, which not only contributed to the branches’ growth and efficiency, but also led to their fourth consecutive year with flawless safety performance last year. This is a well-deserved recognition for our Kingsport associates.”
The Kingsport AIRGAS branch is located at 445 Industry Drive.