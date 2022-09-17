Kingsport airgas

Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.

 contributed

A local gas, welding and safety distributor has earned the National Branch of the Year award from its headquarters, Airgas, an Air Liquide company.

