The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board voted last week to allow Phipps Bend’s new TCAT Truck Driving School to use the former Kingsport Packaging warehouse’s concrete pad for training drivers.
The 7.5-acre property is located at 984 Phipps Bend Road and continues to be marketed as a prime vacant industrial site with a concrete pad already in place.
The property became vacant as a result of a fire in 2001 that destroyed the old warehouse, but the concrete pad including three loading docks still remain.
IDB member Kerry Jackson told the IDB last week that those three concrete loading ramps that are part of the original concrete pad would be ideal for training students how to back into a loading dock.
“It has to be a certain size, for which it meets the requirements,” Jackson told the IDB at its Feb. 23 meeting.
Jackson made a motion to allow the school to use that location, with a little bit of shared maintenance if needed, until the IDB has a prospect that wants to purchase the property.
“I don’t want to have it as a contract, but as an agreement, because that’s a very prime site for industrial development, and we’ll have fewer of them as time goes on,” Jackson said. “It’s graded, level, and I’m sure some industry could work right off of that pad that’s already there.”
The motion was approved by the IDB without dissent.
“Basically we’re just allowing them to use that particular site,” IDB chairman Larry Elkins noted. “We’re not going to change the site other than keep it mowed. It will be available for our use and showing to prospective clients as usual.”
The Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology held the first class for its long awaited Truck Driving School on Feb. 20.
Students will have three weeks in the classroom and four weeks of training on the road. Assuming they successfully complete 37 instructional days of training students will be eligible to receive their CDL.
Phipps Bend TCAT coordinator Charles Jonson told the IDB that at least 30 recruiters have come to his truck driving school looking for drivers.
“They have assured us they will hire our students when they graduate,” Johnson said.
Currently the class has a maximum capacity of eight students at a time, and they expect to have six classes per year.
Johnson added, “People ask me all the time, is there a shortage of truck drivers. Yes there is. There’s a company in Kingsport that has told me more than once if I send them 15 students, they will hire 15 students. There is a need for all kinds of drivers.”
Johnson noted that a future goal is to make the Phipps Bend TCAT a CDL testing location as well, and its instructors certified examiners.