Kingsport Packaging

Burn marks are still visible 21 years later at one of the Kingsport Packaging loading docks which burned down in 2001 at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. Last week the Industrial board agreed to let TCAT’s truck driving school use those three remaining loading docks to train students.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board voted last week to allow Phipps Bend’s new TCAT Truck Driving School to use the former Kingsport Packaging warehouse’s concrete pad for training drivers.

Rogersville, TN

Feb. 23, 2023

