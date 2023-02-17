The Kingsport Farmers Market is now accepting applications for vendors for its 2023 season.
Every vendor must reapply for the market each new season. The application is available online by going to kingsportfarmersmarket.org and clicking on “Become a Vendor.”
Anyone who prefers a paper application can visit Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel to pick one up, or request one by phone at (423)392-8414.
City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; the Kingsport Carousel is open 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Applying vendors can drop off completed paper applications at the same locations.
“We hope all of our new and returning vendors will help make the 2023 season a success,” said Kristie Leonard, special events and cultural arts manager.
Before applying, vendors should take time to review the Vendor Handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. A paper copy will accompany a paper application.
This handbook lists KFM’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market, as well as what kind of documentation you might need.
The 2023 season will begin on Saturday, April 29. Stay tuned for more details.
About the Kingsport Farmers Market
The Kingsport Farmers Market, part of the City of Kingsport, manages the weekly markets at the Kingsport Farmers Market facility. The Kingsport Farmers Market’s mission is to provide a vibrant, diverse market place for local and regional farmers and artisans to sell their products to the Kingsport community.