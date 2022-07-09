For the past 20 years Smokey Mountain Storage Barns has provided a wide variety of quality storage building to their customers not only in Hawkins County but also in the surrounding area.
Scott and Angel Short are the husband-and-wife owners of the business, located at 8549 Highway 11W.
They kind of fell into the storage barn business.
Scott remembers “We had a store in Poor Valley and Angel’s aunt and uncle had the storage barn business. They wanted the store so we swapped businesses. Later we wound up with both.”
They operated the yard barn business on another 11W location for about a year before purchasing the property at the current location.
The Shorts have built and sustained a successful family business. Angel says “It takes a lot of work.”
Scotts adds that there have been a lot of changes over the years. In the early days they built 8X8’ and 12X24’ buildings. They were able to begin building larger buildings when they went from rollback to truck and trailer delivery vehicles. They built buildings for Lowe’s for several years, but Scott says “we got so busy we just let Lowe’s go.”
Today the business is going well. Scott says “We sell about 500 barns per year.” They also offer gazebos and have started selling lumber at a discount price.
They offer buildings up to 12X32” and 14 and 16’ wide buildings and two-story buildings are built on the customer’s site. In the beginning the gazebos were plain, but Scotts says that now they are fancier.
Scott says that “With the tiny-house trend, we build some buildings that people live in.” Angel says that about 15% of their sales are for living quarters. They deliver buildings within a 100 mile radius.
Angel says “We appreciate the community a lot” and Scott adds “We appreciate everyone who has ever bought from us or had us move a barn. We get a lot of business through word-of-mouth advertisement, we have a lot of repeat customers, we’ve sold two or three barns to a lot of people.”
The Shorts have three sons and Angel says “We’ve been blessed with our business, when the kids were little we’d bring them to work with us.” Today their twin boys work at the business, one full time and one part time while in college.
Scott and Angel both grew up here and now live in Poor Valley. They have built a family business that now employees around ten people. Scott says “Our biggest holdback is that we can’t build barns fast enough.”
You can learn more by calling (423) 921-8080 or by visiting their website: smsbarns.com