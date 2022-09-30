It’s been 27 years since Margaret Davidson had a dream to create a community thrift shop and put all the money earned back into the community.
Margaret had some previous experience working at a thrift shop. With the help of her church, the community store became a reality. In fact, several local churches banded together in an effort to open the first store including First Baptist, Freewill Baptist and The Methodist Church.
The Community Clothes Closet originally opened a small thrift store inside a 4 room house. Soon after good things began to happen in the community.
“Donations were pouring in and people were very excited to volunteer,” said Nelly Hickman, who is the main director on the board. “We didn’t have a single paid employee. In fact, we had over 70 volunteers at one time. Today there are 4 paid employees and only 5 volunteers.”
Donna Edens is the manager of The Community Clothes Closet and has been for over 14 years. She is worried about the future of the store.
The last two years have been hard. In fact, they are barely keeping the doors open with little to spare for the community. First they had to move due to the original location being sold.
The new location next to Food Lion at 1118 Highway 11-W in Church Hill is a smaller store.
There’s also a GPS issue with Google Maps which makes the store hard to locate for people who aren’t familiar with the area. The end result is an uncertain future for the store and the community it helps to support.
ON A MISSION TO GIVE BACK
The Community Clothes Closet is intended to help people in the community and it has in several areas. First, they help people who need clothing and household items on a budget. Additionally, they have helped people replace clothing and household items lost in house fires. People have literally come in with nothing.
They help foster parents get clothing and shoes for their foster children. Many grandparents are raising their grandchildren thanks to the drug epidemic and they help them with clothing, toys, you name it. They have helped people get their medicines they could not have afforded otherwise and paid utilities. Moreover, they have provided $20,000 in scholarships.
Many women and children have come for help after fleeing domestic violence with nothing but the clothes on their backs and none were ever turned away. Some were put in hotels paid for by the store revenues. The Community Clothes Closet had become everything they had hoped for and more.
That is until 2019 proved to be a very hard year. It was during this time that the building was sold and they had to relocate. Next came Covid, forcing lockdowns down bringing in zero revenue on a rented building with utilities and recurring expenses. Yet the community still had needs, perhaps even more so following Covid.
HOPING FOR BETTER IN 2023
Both Nelly Hickman and Donna Edens say they are heartbroken not to be able to help their community as much as they once did. And they want to serve the community again. As a non-profit running solely on donations, last year the Community Clothes Closet had its worst year on record, ending the year with barely enough revenue to operate.
Much needed is to get the word out for the new location and also needed are volunteers. Volunteers help to unpack items, hang clothing and price items. They need more items donated but they cannot take large furniture due to space. Most importantly, they would also like for the community to shop there. Most clothing items are just $3 to $5 each.
There is a wide assortment of clothing for everyone from children’s to formal wear. Beautiful wedding dresses are available for around $50 and they are very gently worn. Brand new wedding attire has come in with tags still attached.
You won’t find better bargains and you can help your community at the same time. You can also bring in donations or volunteer. If you are from Hawkins County and you need help with clothing or household items just come in and ask.
They are hoping for a great 2023 year but they will need your help to become the community outreach they once were.
