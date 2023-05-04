Cardinal Glass

Tyler Rogers, 22, was killed on Dec. 14, 2022 while performing demolition work on the mezzanine in the PC Building at Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc located at 600 Cardinal Way Rd. in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

A Morristown contractor that employed the worker who was killed in December at the Cardinal Glass plant in Church Hill will contest the nine "Serious" citations and $33,400 in fines imposed by the state.

