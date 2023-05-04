A Morristown contractor that employed the worker who was killed in December at the Cardinal Glass plant in Church Hill will contest the nine "Serious" citations and $33,400 in fines imposed by the state.
Tyler Rogers, 22, was killed on Dec. 14, 2022 while performing demolition work on the mezzanine in the PC Building at Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc. located at 600 Cardinal Way Rd. in Church Hill.
A Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development investigation into the accident resulted in no citations issued against Cardinal Glass.
The state did, however, issue nine Serious Citations against Rogers' employer, Cherokee Millright and Mechanical Inc., based in Morristown.
The citations ranged in fine from $2,800 to $5,400 for a total of $33,400.
According to the TOSHA (Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration) report Rogers was spraying water on the concrete saw used by another employee to minimize the dust. He stepped on the cut concrete floor arch which collapsed, resulting in Rogers falling from the mezzanine to the ground below. A slab of concrete then landed on top of Rogers.
According to the TOSHA report Rogers and another employee were assigned to work on the mezzanine and continue with the same demolition plan as the previous days. The two used the Genie aerial lift to gain access to the mezzanine.
Both employees had on personal fall protection and were tied in while using the aerial lift. TOSHA alleges that once on the mezzanine they did not tie into an anchor point while working near the edge of the mezzanine 12 feet above the ground below.
They were cleaning the mezzanine of debris to make cuts with the concrete saw the length of the mezzanine. Once those cuts were made, they came back and were making the perpendicular cuts. Rogers was responsible for spraying the concrete saw blade with water to help minimize or reduce the dust.
The plan was to make the perpendicular cuts and leave about six inches of concrete intact to hold the concrete in place. After these cuts were finished, they would then enter the Genie aerial lift and finish making the cuts from the lift, with the other two crew members on the ground floor cleaning up debris and operating the forklift that would lift the concrete slabs from the mezzanine to the floor.
Based on witness interviews TOSHA determined that while the other employee was cutting the concrete and Rogers was spraying the saw blade, Rogers stepped onto the portion of concrete that had been cut. When his weight was applied to the concrete slab it broke loose and Rogers fell through the opening 12 feet to the ground below.
The concrete slab fell from the platform and landed on top of him fatally crushing him. Coworkers used the forklift to raise the concrete slab enough for the ground crew to pull Rogers out from underneath the concrete slab.
TOSHA alleges that none of the crew had received training in the recognition and avoidance of unsafe conditions and the regulations applicable to the work environment to control or eliminate any hazards.
TOSHA further alleges that the employer also did not initiate and maintain programs which provided for frequent and regular inspections of the job site, materials and equipment to be made by a competent person.
The TOSHA report states, “It was determined that employees were not attaching into an anchor point while working at heights greater than six feet on the mezzanine, frequent and regular inspections by a competent person were not being done, training to recognize hazards was not completed, and employees were not provided planks to stand on while breaking down the floor arch of the mezzanine.”
The citations (fine in parenthesis)
1. Did not initiate and maintain programs for frequent and regular inspection of the job site, materials, and equipment. ($3,200)
2. Did not instruct each employee in the recognition and avoidance of unsafe condition and the regulation to his work environment to eliminate any hazard or exposure to illness or injury. ($2,800)
3. Employees not protected from falling by use of a guardrail, safety net or personal fall arrest system. ($5,400)
4. No engineering survey completed on the mezzanine to ensure work was done in a manner to prevent unexpected collapse. ($3,200)
5. Floor openings not used and material drops weren’t securely covered. ($2,800)
6. Opening cut in floors for the purpose of manual removal of floors didn’t extend the full span of the arch between supports. ($5,400)
7. Planks not less than 2inches by 10 inches were not provided for and/or used by employees to stand while breaking down arches between beams. ($2,400)
8. When floor arches are being removed employees were allowed in the area directly underneath, and such an area was not barricaded to prevent access. ($5,400)
9. Demolition to floor arches shall not be started until they and the surrounding floor area for a distance of 20 feet, have been cleared of debris and any other unnecessary materials. ($2,800)
On April 21 the Nashville law firm of Smith, Cashion and Orr filed notice on behalf of Cherokee Millright and Mechanical Inc. to contest the nine serious Citations. No hearing date was reported.