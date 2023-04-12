Farmhouse in the Valley will present its fifth annual “Spring Vendors Market” on Saturday, April 29, with at least 33 vendors already signed up to participate.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carters Valley Loop in Rogersville, just off of Highway 11-W on the far eastern outskirts of Rogersville.
Vendors from the area and across the state will have an assortment of wares, artisan works, boutique, jewelry and home decor available for purchase on the lawn and inside the farmhouse shop.
Several featured guests for this event include Nancy Bell, local author of “Clinch Mountain Girls: 24 Women Grow Veggies, Animals, and a Community.” This oral history from the mountain hollows of Tennessee, with long quotes from the women who stuck together for more than 40 years, is both hilarious and harrowing. Nancy will be on the grounds to meet and greet and sign copies of her book for the duration of the event.
Local master artisan Patsy Mauk will be inside the Farmhouse demonstrating the art of basket weaving. Patsy is one of the instructors at the Farmhouse where she shares her skill of basketry through various leveled classes. She also has many handcrafted baskets available for purchase in the main level gallery.
Kathy Castleman of Trails End Flower Farm from Greeneville, Tennessee, will bring fresh-cut flowers to “make and take” your own bouquets, various floral products, and fragrances that blend into her mix of offerings.
Food vendors are Taco 51 and Miss Bea’s Classics & Desserts. Indoor seating is available for dining.
“The Farmhouse has evolved into a place for the community and surrounding area to gather for unique shopping experiences, arts and crafts, food and cooking classes, private parties and celebrations, scheduled events, and special dinners. We welcome everyone to come and enjoy the spring market.” — Bret and Tammy Kunselman, owners
More information is available on the Facebook homepage at Farmhouse in the Valley or by calling 423-956-3074.
Among the vendors signed up to attend are: Nancy Bell, Author, Memorabilia by BK Meredith Images, Stoney Point Baskets, Littlins’ Children’s Boutique, Working Women Woodworking, Trails End Flower Farm, Mowdy’s Fruit Butters, Usborne Books, Ooh La La Women’s Boutique, Country Road Mercantile, Rainbow Home Necessities, Eva Gott ArtLucy & Susan’s Home, Farmhouse Vintage & Décor, Freebird Wire Designs Jewelry, Bonnie’s Kitchen Essentials, Taco 51, Aberrant Addict HandcraftedOutback Annie’s, Miss Bea’s Classics & Desserts, Farmhouse Nostalgia Making Baths a Blast, Tastefully Simple, Missy’s ShedMail Call, Backporch Bargains, Cluttered CupboardCharlie’s Hand-Turned Bowls, Pam’s Woodshop, Handmade by JeniAnn, Farmaci, and Verbena & Sage.
All photos courtesy of Tammy Kunselman.