Yoga

The Loft Yoga Studio welcomes master yoga teacher, Frankie Hart who will be teaching a special class on April 11. Hart will be focusing on opening the heart, chest and shoulders. Hart has a studio in Lakeland, Florida and has over 35 years experience.

 Sarah Brewington Baarns

The Loft Yoga Studio in Rogersville will feature a guest master instructor on April 11 whose expertise involves overcoming the effects of modern technology on the human body.

