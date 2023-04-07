The Loft Yoga Studio in Rogersville will feature a guest master instructor on April 11 whose expertise involves overcoming the effects of modern technology on the human body.
Frankie Hart from Lakeland, Fla. has more than 35 years experience working with all levels of yoga students. During the April 11 event Hart will focus on teaching opening the heart, chest and shoulders.
“Our lung space is depleted with sitting and rounding the shoulders,” Hart told the Review. “Yoga is a slow process where one begins working with slow changes including energy, hydration and thoracic spine strengthening. Lack of motion is often a root cause of muscle pain and even headaches.”
Hart added, “Not only can yoga help reduce pain, but yoga can also help people reduce pain medications. Yoga is a tool to help reduce pain and stress with poses and meditation. Yoga reduces stress physically and mentally, offering mind power as well as strengthening focus.”
Hart’s April 11 class at The Loft Yoga Studio, 207 East Main Street, Rogersville, is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Pre registration and payment is required as space is limited. Contact The Loft Studio on Facebook at http://www.ypgaloftonmain.cpm/home
You can also reach owner Laura Pallos at (863) 669-6435.
Pallos accepts Venmo and Cash App payments or you can drop off cash or check at the studio. The cost for Hart’s class is $45 and is expected to fill up fast.
The real gift of yoga
Laura Pallos, who has more than 15 years of yoga teaching experience, previously taught yoga at Coffee at the Kyle in a back room to build up a client base before taking over The Loft Yoga Studio.
Serving more than 200 clients, her studio hosts several different classes to choose from with a variety of teachers.
Additionally, Pallos holds a degree in modern dance. Regular classes at The Loft Yoga Studio range from yoga basics to advanced power yoga for just $10 a class for one hour. Her clients have ranged between 2 years old up to people in their 70’s with the average clientele in the 40 to 60 year old range.
“The real gift of yoga is the emotional resilience besides the physical,” Pallos told the Review. “Yoga creates a space that is truly in the moment with relaxation and breathing techniques. The stress relief is the real value. Yoga is used safely with modifications for everyone. For example, if you have a bad knee your poses will accommodate for that.”
Pallos added, “In today’s society, we are not only moving less with technology, but we are also spending a lot of time with rounded shoulders looking down at our screens. The result is often neck and back pain which is very often relieved with learning yoga. There are many benefits to yoga for pain and stress reduction on both mental and physical levels.”
Yoga can benefit motion range, even from a surgery, Pallos noted. She has even taught yoga to mastectomy patients and helped many regain motion. Pallos also says yoga is often beneficial for migraine headaches, vision issues and more, all relating to posture. This is where Hart’s special guest class will benefit as Hart is an expert teacher specializing in relieving pain, pressure, stress, trauma and even grief.
Anyone can do yoga
Pallos encourages people to come to see Hart, even if you are a beginner or advanced.
“First, Hart is one of the most amazing teachers for any level,” Pallos said. “She specializes in modifying poses to accommodate individual needs and she will work with you to find what’s best for you. She is very gifted with subjects concerning head and neck tensions focusing on posture. She offers the tools to help individuals feel better, both mentally and physically. It does not matter if you are experienced or it’s your first class. Everyone will learn something from Hart’s expertise”.
Pallos herself has learned a lot from Hart from previously teaching yoga at Hart’s Lakeland, Fla. studio and considers Hart to be a master teacher.