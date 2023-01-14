Joe Price and his sister-in-law Elizabeth Smith leased a 600 square foot space in the 66 Plaza and opened the U-Save Drug Center in October of 1976.
They would later buy the “Five & dime” next door and transform some of the space into a unique gift store.
Joe’s son, Robbie, followed in his father’s footsteps and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. Robbie’s wife, Elizabeth, is also a pharmacist. They moved to Rogersville in 1994 and when Joe retired in 2000, they bought the business. U Save has always been family-owned and Robbie says “It is the longest operating business in the 66 Plaza.
Robbie says that the pharmacy’s focus is to “provide the highest quality care for our community.”
Today the store has 16 employees. Some of the services the pharmacy provides are prescription filling, medication packaging, immunizations, medication therapy management, compounding and flavoring. Robbie says that the pharmacy offers a full line of over-the-counter medications they are available for online ordering on their website.
Robbie has seen many changes in during his career as a pharmacist.
He says “When I started, immunization wasn’t a thought. Now we offer flu, covid and shingles vaccines.” He adds “There is a lot more focus on patient education, learning how to use medications appropriately.”
He also says that medication packaging is a service that helps many customers with their medications. U-Save has a robotic dispenser, which frees up the pharmacists to assist customers’ needs.
In addition to the pharmacy, U-Save is known as a unique gift store.
Shannon Evans is the business manager and she says, “We try to offer a selection of gifts that you won’t find anywhere else in town.”
They offer Jim Shore and Willow Tree collectables.
Shannon says, “People come from out of town for the Jim Shore and Willow Tree items. We have a huge selection of greeting cards, always 50% off.”
They also sell Rogersville and Hawkins County items such as postcards and books.
She says “We try to keep up with the trends, we have some toys.”
One newer item is the “Worlds’ Softest Socks.” Shannon says We shoot for the affordable.”
Robbie says “We’ve been a good partner for the community.” They work with schools, as partners in the CTE program in which a student earns credit for working in the pharmacy.
Robbie and Elizabeth’s daughter, Madison, is studying to be a pharmacist, making the third generation of the family in the profession.
He adds “We’ve been fortunate and blessed that the community has partnered with us and stood by us.”