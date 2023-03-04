garlic

The workshops will focus on producing and marketing garlic and microgreens for commercial growers interested in specialty vegetable crops. Photo of garlic from Galena Garlic, a producer in Fentress County.

 courtesy of UTIA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee Extension Center for Profitable Agriculture, the Tennessee Fruit and Vegetable Association, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and AgriCenter International are teaming up to host educational workshops across the state.

