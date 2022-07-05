The First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) assumed the programmatic and operational responsibilities of the Alliance for Business & Training (AB&T) effective July 1.
This operational change will ensure that American Job Centers in each of the region’s eight counties remain open. It will also provide greater efficiency in the delivery of vital workforce programs across the region.
These include on-the-job training programs, incumbent worker training programs, and customized training for area employers. AB&T also served as the staff of the Northeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Board. Both fiscal agency and board staff functions will now become the work of the FTDD.
“The District is excited to take on this role for the region,” said Mike Harrison, FTDD Executive Director, “the programs managed by AB&T are vital, and bringing this under the umbrella of the FTDD ensures they’ll continue, and impact may be magnified by our organization’s reach.” Mayor Richard Venable of Sullivan County, and the chief elected official responsible for regional workforce programs went on to add that, “as a board member, there is no doubt in my mind that the functions carried out by AB&T should come to the FTDD, organizationally there is no entity better suited to take that work, and carry it forward.”
The FTDD will begin to staff and manage operations on July 1, and all inquiries and requests for service should be directed to info@ftdd.org after that date.
About the First Tennessee Development District
The First Tennessee Development District was formed in 1966 as a result of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. The First Tennessee Development District is one of nine regional organizations in the state that carries out general and comprehensive planning and development activities for local governments.
The mayors from the eight counties and twenty municipalities that comprise the District, as well as industrial and legislative representatives, serve on the board of directors and provide direction to the staff as they serve the region through planning, coordination and technical assistance.
For questions about this press release, or any FTDD program or project, please contact Mark Stevans, mstevans@ftdd.org.