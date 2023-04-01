Earlier this month I started talking to you about the six foundations of health and how they support proper function and overall wellness of the body.
If you are someone who has been dealing with chronic health issues and can’t quite get the answers you’re looking for with conventional protocols, listen up.
Previously we discussed Nutrition, Digestion, and Blood Sugar and Regulation. There is a link to that article in the online version of this article at www.therogeresvillereview.com
Next we talk about Minerals, Fatty Acids, and Hydration.
MINERALS
Minerals are considered part of the spectrum of essential nutrients; essential meaning the body doesn’t make them so we have to get them from food.
The macro minerals are magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and potassium which are needed for so many things including hundreds of enzymatic reactions in the body, fat carb and protein metabolism, cardiovascular health, immune health, DNA production and function, ATP function, maintaining proper body PH and much much more.
Getting enough calcium isn’t as much of an issue for people these days as is the cofactors necessary to ensure proper absorption of calcium which are proper hormone function, hydration , other minerals, vitamins, fatty acids and proper digestion.
Microminerals are iron,zinc, copper, chromium, selenium , iodine, boron, manganese, molybdenum , lithium, rubidium.
We need them all. Therapeutic foods for minerals are:
Nuts and seeds like almond brazil cashew hemp seeds pumpkin seeds etc
Sea vegetables like kelp and other green things like collard, kale turnip greens dandelion greens , parsley
Yogurt , whole milk and cheddar cheese
Meat and fish
Avocado
Beans
lentils
garlic
Because of the shift into monoculture farming practices our soil has become seriously depleted in these minerals so it’s important to source from regenerative local and organic farms as much as we can.
Check out HalaleluYah Farms out at Pressmen’s Home if you’re in the Rogersville area and looking for a place to get fresh produce grown in excellent soil. Supplementation can really help when these options aren’t as readily available. The most common deficiencies are calcium, iodine, iron, magnesium and zinc .
FATTY ACIDS
Fats equal around 15 % of our body weight . Fats stabilize and optimize energy, enhance brain function, create hormone balance, and help with inflammation in the body. They also help with satiety and food cravings . Plus they make food taste soooo much better! When you aren’t getting enough or the right kinds of fats you can see musculoskeletal , endocrine, cardiovascular, immune , skin and mood issues. Most fats are a combination of saturated , monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. The essential fatty acids are Linoleic Acid — Omega 6 and Alpha linolenic Acid Omega 3. The other four fats that are considered conditionally essential are Gamma linolenic Acid GLA, Arachidonic Acid (AA) EPA and DHA.
If you are getting fats from rancid super processed vegetable oils you are going to have compromised dysfunction at the cellular level. You are going to have increased inflammation.
So things like butter, ghee, olive oil (make sure it says 100% olive oil preferably organic because some companies cut olive oil with vegetable oil to save money) Palm and palm kernel oil, lard , tallow, duck chicken goose turkey fat, flaxseed oil, avocado oil, cod liver oil, and coconut oil.
Things like beets, dandelion and artichoke will help increase bile flow helping to maintain optimal liver and gallbladder function and aid in the proper breakdown / utilization of these fats. Digestive enzymes that include lipase can also help with this.
HYDRATION
Water is the most important nutrient as we can survive several weeks without food but only days without proper hydration! It makes up around 55-60% of our total body mass.
Its function is everything from transporting nutrients, regulating body temp, removing wastes and toxins, enabling proper digestive function, cushioning the bones and joints, improving cell to cell communication to preventing tissues from getting sticky.
Water relies on electrolytes for proper absorption so make sure if you aren’t getting your water from a natural spring which you can search your area by going to www.findaspring.com you can get things like reverse osmosis water and re mineralize it using trace mineral drops or cell food or lemon or lime or cucumber or unrefined sea salt or Himalayan sea salt.
At the shop we use English Mountain Spring water for our sauna members and are working on getting enough people to sign up for their services that they will deliver to Rogersville. Call or stop by the shop to be added to the list. Their water is excellent.
If you have to use tap water KDF 55 in combination with a coconut shell carbon is an excellent filtration option. Coconut water is a good option for getting your electrolytes as well, just make sure they don’t add a bunch of sugar to it.
I always heard that you should drink half your weight in fluid ounces but According to the Natural Academy of Medicine there is extreme variability in water needs and there is not a single level of water intake that would ensure adequate hydration for optimal health.
So it is dependent on things like activity level, how much processed food you’re eating or caffeine you’re drinking, if you’re taking medications, if you’re dealing with chronic or acute disease or if you’re pregnant or lactating. All of these conditions mean we will need more water.
Also keep in mind as we age our thirst signals decline and we actually need more water.
Best thing we can do is listen to our bodies , drink pure water throughout the day until our urine color becomes light yellow or like the color of straw.
I’m excited to announce that as of July 2023 I will be able to begin consulting one on one and in groups. If you are looking for support please do swing by the shop or reach out via email/phone and let me know.
As much as I wish there were supplements that had all the answers , the truth is that supplemental means in addition to.
The most important thing is what we are eating / drinking and are we properly absorbing it.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com