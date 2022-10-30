Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc. is growing and needs new space to accommodate the growth. Goodwill Tenneva is celebrating their 50 th Anniversary this year, 2022 so movement toward the future is necessary.
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc. is growing and needs new space to accommodate the growth. Goodwill Tenneva is celebrating their 50 th Anniversary this year, 2022 so movement toward the future is necessary.
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area (GITA) sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. GITA plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. This was formerly Traders Village.
This consolidation of Goodwill properties will take place over the next 12-14 months.
“When we bought the Traders Village complex in 2018, our plan was to move our corporate office there in the future,” said, Morris Baker, CEO of GITA. “We’re excited to relocate to a space which provides opportunity for growth. Our plans are to have some great collaborative spaces allowing for a greater impact in Goodwill serving the community.”
Anita Williams, Director of Compliance and Safety, has grown with GITA since 1985. “I have seen Goodwill grow and this will be the 3 rd corporate office move in my career,” said Anita, “It’s exciting to see the great things happening in our organization.”
For more information, please call Amanda Adams, Director of Communications, at 423-245- 0600.
About Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Inc. Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area operates 10 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area, from Southwest Virginia to East Tennessee. Goodwill is a social enterprise non-profit organization, whose mission is to provide access to employment services for people with barriers to employment. In 2021, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area provided employment training, job readiness and vocational assessments to over 700 individuals. For more information, please call 423.245.0600 or visit www.goodwilltnva.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.