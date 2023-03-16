Dollywood’s first festival of 2023, the “I Will Always Love You Celebration” began this past Friday and continues through April 8.
Guests will be able to celebrate what has arguably become one of Dolly’s biggest hits, I Will Always Love to observe the 50th anniversary of Dolly’s writing of this monumental song.
In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted singer/songwriters with headline performances throughout the festival.
Additionally, the Songwriters’ Showcase in Showstreet Palace Theater places the spotlight on a number of up-and-coming songwriters, allowing Dollywood guests the opportunity to enjoy their incredible talents.
But that’s just the first of several festivals planned in 2023 at Dollywood.
Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival—April 21- June 11
Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health delights guests with hundreds of thousands of brilliant flowers making up numerous displays created by tremendously-talented horticulturists.
In 2022, this event blooms with even more fun and discovery around every corner, thanks to several new larger-than-life Mosaicultures floral sculptures. Returning guest-favorite Mosaicultures include the butterfly umbrella, various animal scenes and Dolly’s mother sewing together the Coat of Many Colors.
Guests also are greeted by a stunning visual upon arrival, as hundreds of colorful umbrellas are suspended above Showstreet to create a dazzling “Umbrella Sky.” In addition to the beautiful flowers, a wide-selection of culinary creations abound to delight guests’ taste buds with a menu full of items inspired by spring in the Smokies.
This spring event was named the inaugural winner of the IAPPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Food and Beverage Festival or Special Event in 2021.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration—June 17- August 6
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is a festive summertime event that features unique family experiences that can only be found right here in the heart of the Smokies.
With extended operating hours each evening, families can ride Dollywood’s world-class roller coasters, including Lightning Rod and Wild Eagle all day and well into the night. After rave reviews following its debut in 2021, Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights—a first-of-its-kind within the industry—returns with a show that combines hundreds of high-tech drones with a world-class fireworks show to put an exclamation point on the evening.
During the day, guests also can enjoy one of the most popular Dollywood shows of all time, The Gazillion Bubble Show. This awe-inspiring experience promises to leave every child and child-at-heart with a smile on their face, thanks to “gazillions” of bubbles and guest interactions that make up every performance.
New and unique elements throughout the park enhance the summer fun for guests with new decor elements like the all-new Kite Sky, unexpected splash and play elements, colorful kids play activities in the Village, a bubble foam party in Wilderness Pass, and an unparalleled and interactive art installation that invites guests to spin on life-size tops in Wildwood Grove.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana featuring Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health—Sept. 20- Oct. 30
A family tradition for many families, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana celebrates the beauty of fall in the Smokies with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented artists and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health.
Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that create the picture-perfect photo op for families to enjoy. Guests will have a hoot in Craftsman’s Valley as it transforms into Hoot Owl Hollow, thanks to a number of owl-themed displays both in the park and suspended in the trees above.
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana—Nov. 4, 2023- Jan. 6, 2024
It has earned one of the industry’s highest awards—the Golden Ticket—for 13 years, and once guests enter the gates, they understand why Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana is the perfect place to get in the Christmas spirit.
Wander through the park’s more than five million holiday lights, enjoy the festive holiday performances and warm Christmas atmosphere or taste the holiday-themed food, and it is easy to see why it has become a family tradition for so many. From the cheer and joy of traditional holiday shows like Christmas in the Smokies to the excitement of watching Santa at work, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas helps families create memories to share for a lifetime.
Guests also can enjoy Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions that operate in this merry environment. From the award-winning shows and elaborate holiday decorations to the twinkling lights and Christmas-themed menus, Dollywood captures the essence of Christmas.