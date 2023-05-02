Christopher Pittman, a renowned digital marketer, and SEO expert, has recently made waves with his book, “SEO and Digital Marketing Vol 1.”
The book has been listed on Book Authority’s Best Website Performance Books of All Time and has secured the coveted number three spot on their Best Website Performance Books to Read in 2023.
PittCrew Webservices recently moved into the Holston Business Development Center (HBDC), a business incubator on the far east end of Hawkins County that helps startups launch and existing companies pivot.
HBDC Director, Liz Bennett, is excited to see Pittman’s work recognized at this level.
“Pittman’s services have provided small and medium size businesses with the tools to better understand their website’s performance and methods to improve it.”
Book Authority ranks the best books in different categories based on their quality, popularity, and critical acclaim. Their expert reviewers thoroughly evaluate each book before including it in their lists, making their rankings highly trustworthy.
“SEO and Digital Marketing Vol 1” has earned its place among the best website performance books of all time due to its comprehensive subject matter coverage. It offers insights into various SEO techniques and digital marketing strategies that are proven to increase website traffic and conversion rates.
Pittman has been in the digital marketing industry for over a decade and has helped countless businesses improve their online presence. He has combined his vast experience and knowledge into this book to help readers understand the intricacies of SEO and digital marketing.
In response to the recent achievements, Pittman said, “I am thrilled and honored to have my book recognized by Book Authority. I wrote this book with the intention of providing small to mid-size businesses practical and actionable insights into website performance, and I am glad that it has resonated with so many people.”
“SEO and Digital Marketing Vol 1” is a must-read for anyone who wants to improve their website’s performance and increase their online visibility. The book is available on Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Amazon, and Google Books. Pittman offers free website audits for local companies. For more information, please visit his website at https://pittcrewwebservices.com/.