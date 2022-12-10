Tri-Cities area home sales were down for the fifth straight month in November. The price growth rate slowing also continued but not enough to cause a decline.
November’s median price was 7.1% higher than last year, and the 11-month trend is up 16.8%.
There were 582 closings last month for, a 28.9% decline from last year. The median sales price of $225,000 was down $5,250 from October and $15,000 more than it was last year. The average sales price was $263,372, up 4.4% from last year. There will be revisions on the mid-month update when the late closings are added to the mix.
“What we’re seeing is a combination of sales stabilizing and resuming a seasonal pattern,” said Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) President Rick Chantry. “Sales are now performing at a slightly slower pace than they were the year before the pandemic. Prices have made slight declines every month since August, but the region remains on track for its third straight double-digit annual price appreciation.”
The slower sales pace has not significantly added to active inventory. There were 1,357 active listings at the end of November, 10 more than the previous month and 138 fewer than last year. The region had 1.8 months of inventory at the end of November. That’s how long it would take to sell all listings at the current sales pace. “That’s a slight increase from last year when we ended November with 1.5 months of inventory,” Chantry said.
Homes are spending a little more time on the market for selling – a sign that demand is waning. But, like the inventory situation, the change is very slight.
The average sale that closed last month was on the market for 49 days, up from 48 days in October. Days on the market have increased every month since August. However, homes are still selling faster than they were this time last year when the median time on the market was 54 days.
November sales were down in all but four of the 17 community and sub-markets monitored by NETAR’s Home Sales Report. Prices increased in all but five of those sub-markets.
Housing inventory takes on new significance
The Tri-Cities housing market is in an anxious state of equilibrium as it trudges through the last two months of the year.
Mortgage rates have doubled with the federal reserve’s inflation-fighting efforts, adding hundreds of dollars to the average monthly mortgage. That took a bite out of affordability and tapped the brakes on demand. But it’s the only monthly metric playing nice with inflation control.
Prices have gone flat. But they haven’t declined because the slight increases in inventory have done more to goose motivated buyers off the sidelines than normalizing the number of homes on the market. Active inventory has increased for the last seven months.
Still, the number of homes for sale across the region is down by a little more than half of what it was before the pandemic. It would only take 1.7 months to sell everything on the market at October’s sales pace.
Of course, this is not the time of the year when there is a lot of inventory activity. That comes with the first of the new year.
Some housing pundits think an inventory spike early next year is inevitable. They’re probably right about the major metro market where they focus. Things in smaller rural metro markets like the Tri-Cities region are different.
How many owners are willing to sell into a still-hot market with limited inventory choices is a hanging question. There’s still ample organic and new resident demand and a push by builders to increase inventory.
But continued supply chain, materials costs, and a stubborn labor shortage are pushing back what builders would like to do. There’s also growing pushback from locals who are uneasy about the changes they fear via the growth they’re seeing.
Given current conditions, active inventory will increase early next year. But it’s not likely to be much of a spike when considering that it would have to more than double to reach pre-pandemic levels. The last time the region had balanced market conditions on the inventory front was the first quarter of 2018.