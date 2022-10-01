The historic Amis Mill property near Rogersville has a long history in trade and local commerce. On Saturday, September 10 the first “Amis Mill Trading Post” was held.
Despite the rainy weather several vendors came out and were visited by customers from throughout the community.
Amis Mill owner Jake Jacobs says the idea for a “trading day” came from meeting newcomers to the area at Amis Mill Restaurant. He and Woody Boyd started a “newcomers club” for the “new migrants.” Jake says that “many of the people I met needed an outlet for excess goods. We wanted to give the newcomers a hand up and develop a sense of community. I said here’s the property, here you go.”
It isn’t the first time the Amis Mill property has been used to promote the local economy. Jake says that in 1778 one of the purposes of Thomas Amis’ land grant was to “develop a community in the wilderness to outfit troops on their journey west.” Jake likens this to a modern shopping center. One of the unique things regarding the Amis Mill property is that the ledger for Thomas Amis’ store is intact. Jake adds that the ledger lists a who’s who of Revolutionary War soldiers who passed through.
Now on the second Saturday of each month the Amis Mill Trading Post will be once again supplying a variety of products to the area, just as it did in the late 1700s. The market is set up outdoors next to the visitors’ center, across the road from the restaurant. At the September event some of the products available were homemade foods, inks and stains, salves and bath products, crafts, hand scrubs, spicebush products, homegrown herbs and spices, quail and duck eggs and baby chicks.
Jake says the event happened because “people make and produce stuff…. What do you do with it?” He adds that “The local community has to support itself, it’s important in today’s economy.” He expects that future events will have more artwork and crafts. He also expects more small animals such as chickens and rabbits. The only restriction is that sellers must sell items that are self-produced, it isn’t meant to be a flea market.
Jake concluded by adding “This is our first event, hopefully it catches on and will help the community feed and sustain itself.”