Robinette Company

Robinette Company, a full-service film and paper packaging manufacturer, will invest $10 million in Piney Flats, create 70 new jobs in Sullivan County

 

Officials with the Robinette Company announced last week the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats, creating 70 new jobs.

