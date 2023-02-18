Officials with the Robinette Company announced last week the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats, creating 70 new jobs.
With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the new facility will be The Robinette Company’s fourth location.
The Robinette Company’s new production facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film-related products and accommodate growing business demands.
Founded in 1987, The Robinette Company has a rich and extensive history in the paper printing industry. The company began printing roll paper for the milling industry and has since expanded into a full-service packaging manufacturer for the food, pet food, consumer, beverage, lawn and garden, nutraceutical and health care industries. The Robinette Company’s expansion will bring the company’s total employment in Northeast Tennessee to nearly 450 people.
“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process. We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County.” – Joe Robinette, CEO, The Robinette Company
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in nearly 1,200 job commitments and $699 million in capital investment.
“Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses to thrive,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “TNECD strives to provide the companies that call Tennessee home with the tools and resources needed to grow and expand. The Robinette Company’s decision to locate a new facility in Piney Flats is proof that we are doing our job to make Tennessee the place to do business, and we congratulate this company and the Sullivan County community on another great economic development win.”