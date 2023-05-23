Darren Guillot, IRS Deputy Commissioner for Collection and Operations, recently estimated that the IRS is sending approximately 5-8 million letters to people who owe. The letters will be sent in May and early June.
Many people speculated that customer service had gotten so bad that the IRS had to pause collection notices because there was no one to answer the phones. After the new funding, they hired 6,000 new employees, which has resulted in an improvement in customer service.
There are several options if you aren’t able to pay the total tax liability.
Currently Not Collectible (CNC)
This program suspends collection activity until you have the ability to pay taxes. Suppose you have assets with very little cash equity and no income beyond what is needed to live. In that case, the IRS may determine that your tax liability is currently not collectible.
With the CNC Status, you will be required to make payments if the IRS discovers that your financial status has improved.
Offer in Compromise (OIC)
The Offer in Compromise (OIC) is a program with the IRS that allows you to settle your taxes for less than the total amount of the liability. However, the amount the IRS will settle for depends on your assets and the amount of money you have left over after paying your monthly bills.
The OIC has enabled many people to settle for a small fraction of their tax liability. Using OIC tax strategies can save a substantial amount of money. Unfortunately, people often try to file their own OIC and pay tens of thousands more than necessary due to a lack of strategy knowledge.
Only a small percentage of self-prepared OICs are accepted. It is critical to hire a good, licensed tax professional.
Installment Agreement (IA)
With an Installment Agreement, the entire amount of tax liability is paid.
Partial Payment Installment Agreement (PPIA)
A Partial Payment Installment Agreement is a plan on which you make payments until the statute of limitations expires. In a partial payment agreement, the tax liability is not paid in full because the statute of limitation expires before the total liability is paid. Strategies can be used to reduce the total amount paid to the IRS in a Partial Payment Installment Agreement.
If the tax liability is capable of being settled for a fraction of the total liability, you should compare the CNC, OIC, and PPIA to determine which option provides the most tax savings.
It’s important to take action as soon as possible to create tax-saving strategies
It is crucial to hire a good, licensed tax professional. The IRS has shut down many large tax resolution companies due to scams and unscrupulous practices. However, a good licensed professional could save you a substantial amount of tax savings.
