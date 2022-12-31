Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million.
The grants are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site certification.
“When we provide rural communities with the tools needed to attract new jobs and investment to our state, more Tennesseans have opportunities to thrive,” said Lee. “I thank our General Assembly members for their partnership in funding 10 additional site development grants and look forward to seeing the economic growth and prosperity that will result from these projects.”
The Site Development Grant program, part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 143 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling more than $56 million in assistance to local communities and generating nearly 5,600 new jobs for Tennesseans.
“Congratulations to the communities receiving funding through the latest round of the Site Development Grant program,” said McWhorter. “Having an inventory of shovel-ready industrial sites is an essential component of the recruiting process, and we stand ready to support these communities as they invest in their infrastructure and advance towards achieving Select Tennessee site certification.”
The grants awarded this round
Benton County Industrial Development Board: Smith Property, $100,000 – Due diligence studies.
City of Bolivar: Bolivar-Hardeman County Industrial Park, $92,872 – Due diligence studies.
Industrial Development Board of Crockett County: Friendship Industrial, Bivens Site, $399,150 – Property purchase.
Lincoln County: Bullington Site, $1,000,000 – Property grading and preparation.
Industrial Development Board of the City of McKenzie: McKenzie Airport Industrial Park, $417,525 – Property grading and preparation.
Industrial Development Board of McMinnville-Warren County: Elam Industrial Site, $29,640 – Due diligence studies.
Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee: Paris Henry County Industrial Park, $647,015 – Access road construction, extend water and sewer utilities.
Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board: Greene Valley Development Center, $100,000 – Due diligence studies
Wayne County: Wayne County Industrial Park, $95,594 – Due diligence studies
Weakley County Economic Development Board – City of Greenfield: Greenfield Pentecost Site, $248,400 – Property purchase
Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.