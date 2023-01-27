The Tennessee Department of Transportation has agreed to pave the full length of Phipps Bend Road, utilizing a state fund created for the sole purpose of constructing and maintaining industrial highways.
The Phipps Bend paving project is estimated to cost $2 million, and has been a major concern of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board for years.
The full length of Phipps Bend Road (PBR) from Highway 11-W to the southern tip of Phipps Bend Road was initially paved in the early 1980s after the nuclear power plant planned there by the Tennessee Valley Authority was abandoned, and the property converted into an industrial park.
It was paved again in the early 2000s, but that was more than 20 years ago, and the roadway has been showing its age.
IDB chairman Larry Elkins describes the worst sections of PBR as “alligator” — a reference to how the pattern of cracks resembles an alligator’s skin.
“For the past two year’s we’ve gone to every known source of funding to try to get that road paved, including asking the county to do it,” Elkins told the Review Wednesday. “Under this new program we found out about at the Governor’s Conference they’re actually paving industrial roads for industrial parks. In the past the state refused to do it because it’s a county road, but Gov. Lee’s administration said if it’s hindering industrial expansion, we’re going to do it.”
Elkins added, “We applied for it and we met with them up there one day. They met with our engineers, and we really had the thing specked out. We had all the I’s dotted and the T’s crossed before they ever got here, so when they went back to Nashville they got it approved.”
A recent traffic study conducted at Phipps Bend by the City of Kingsport revealed that PBR has more than 18,000 vehicles pass by per week. Many of those are heavy tractor trailers.
That traffic count will be increasing later this year with the opening of SYMMCO, which purchased the IDB’s spec building last year, as well as another sister plant. An announcement on that sister plant is expected in the near future.
Phipps Bend’s new truck driving school at the Tennessee College of Applied Science will also add to the heavy traffic load on PBR this year
“Every year the road is getting a little worse and worse, and it’s like anything else,” Elkins said. “The longer you put it off, the more work you’re going to have to do. So, we’re delighted that the state is going to come in and take on this project.”
County Mayor Mark DeWitte, who helped negotiate the PBR paving project with the state, said he doesn’t anticipate the work taking place until 2024.