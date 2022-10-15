Rapid mortgage rate increases are nudging Tri-Cities’ short-term home prices lower. September’s typical price dropped to a three-month low.
It’s still almost 15 percent higher than last year, but prices are coming off the plateau they’ve been on since June. At the same time, sales continued a downward arch that began in July. Last month they were 18 percent lower than September last year and dropped below the pre-pandemic level for the first time.
“These are clear signs that the market has reached an inflection point and a transition is underway,” said Rick Chantry, Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) president. “The average 30-year mortgage rate has doubled from this time last year, and some think the average will be in the historical 7 percent to 7.5 percent range. That’s boosted the typical mortgage payment upwards of 45 percent, sidelining some buyers who rely on income rather than wealth to buy a house.”
It’s also noteworthy that more of last month’s sales were discounted from the asking price and those that sold above the listing price, Chantry added. Sellers reduced their price on 302 sales. The average reduction was $17,193. There were 216 sales above the asking price. The above average was $9,043.
There were 729 closings in September. That’s 49 fewer than August and 138 fewer than September last year. The final monthly sales number typically increases when late filings are added in the mid-month update.
Last month’s median existing-home sales price was $235,00. It was $245,000 in July and August. It peaked at $250,000 in May.
Active inventory was up eight properties and down 75 from last year. New listings have slowed, which is typical for a market entering the fall season. At the end of September, the region had 1.7 months of inventory. That’s how long it would take to sell everything on the market at the current sales pace. “Supply has been flat for the past three months,” Chantry said.
The typical home sale that closed in September was on the market for 47 days. Average listings are still going under contract in about two weeks or less.
Last month, sales were down in 11 of the region’s 16 city and community submarkets.The typical sales price was up in 12 markets.
More homes selling below the asking price than above
We’re ten months into the year and the local market has reached an inflection point. It’s clear that a slow transition is underway. But unless something unforeseen pops up, don’t expect big price reductions.
Prices tend to move slowly – even under today’s hectic market conditions.
September’s middle market price was $235,000, down from $245,000, where it settled in July and August. That’s not much relief for buyers. It’s almost 15% higher than this time last year and 56.7% higher than it was before the pandemic.
Our typical price peaked at $250,000 in May and has been slowly softening ever since. So far this year, the median sales price has been increasing at a little better than 1.1 percent per month. A safe expectation for the 2022 annual appreciation is still in the double–digit range.
Last year’s annual increase was 17.6%. The year before was 11.1%.
Another signal that a change is underway is there were more discounted sales last month than those made above the asking price. There were also fewer multiple offers. At the same time, the typical listing price increased by almost $10,000 in September to an all-time high. Maybe sellers are adding some padding in expectation of tougher negotiations with the opportunity buyers. Opportunity buyers are those who rely on wealth rather than income for their purchases.
While these are signs that the market is becoming a little more friendly to some buyers, others are being forced onto the sidelines by higher monthly mortgage rates. Since most of the local sales are made with less than a 20% down payment buyers are paying private mortgage insurance that increases the monthly payment. That’s where affordability enters the picture.
The recommended level of spending on housing is 25% of a person’s or family’s income. Once it reaches 30%, they’re in what’s called a housing-stressed position. It’s noteworthy that over half of the Tri-Cities renters spend 30% or more of their income on housing. Some are spending 50%.
The $20,000 question is how long will the transition take before the market reaches somewhat balanced conditions. That would require some pretty big short-term changes, and things like home prices tend to be slow movers. Balanced conditions are usually defined as five to six months of inventory.
The Tri-Cities market hasn’t seen that since the first quarter of 2018.