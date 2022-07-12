When students return to school in August, a few new faces in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department will greet them.
Stay tuned over the next few weeks to meet each of the new members of the CTE Faculty. The first new instructor I would like to introduce to the community is Mr. James Gilliam who will teach Welding classes at Volunteer High School.
James is a graduate of Cherokee High School and obtained a Combination Welder certificate from Tennessee College of Applied Technologies in 2006. Since completing his training at TCAT, James has worked in the manufacturing sector in a variety of roles.
He started his career as a machinist and CNC operator at Meritor in Morristown. He went on to work as a welder/fabricator at IMF in Greeneville and at Webb Excavation in Rogersville. In 2011, James went to work for Miller Industries in Greeneville, where he has worked as a welder/installer for the last 11 years.
I am very excited to welcome James to the CTE team. He brings over 15 years of industry experience that will, I am certain, translate to tremendous learning opportunities for each of his students.
In addition to his impressive experience, James has a passion for welding, and a strong desire to pass along his knowledge and skills. In his own words, he said, “My favorite aspect of welding is getting an idea about something I want to make, or modify, and taking that from imagination to reality.” When speaking of his time at Miller Industries he said, “I take pride in knowing there are wreckers all over the United States that I helped build.” He went on to say, “I want to be part of the group that is helping the next generation be more hands-on and develop skills that will improve the trajectory of their lives!”
When we asked James to describe his vision for the Welding program at Volunteer, he told us he wanted to see the program grow, and that he wanted to help students. Specifically, he said he wanted to reach those who may have never considered a career in welding or manufacturing to understand that such a career can be very rewarding — both financially and in terms of job satisfaction.
He also told us he was excited to have a chance to inspire and train students to create the things they imagine, which as he correctly pointed out, would ultimately lead to more students learning a skilled trade.
I am eager to see James in action when he steps into the classroom as the instructor next month! I think the combination of his experience, his passion for the trade, and his desire to help students makes him the perfect fit for this role.
I also think students will appreciate his demeanor and personality. He strikes me as a very practical, approachable, and encouraging individual. For instance, when I asked him what advice he would give a high school student who was interested in becoming a welder, he replied, “I would tell them not to be nervous, it’s only metal, and all welders had to start at the same place.”
I believe James will be an outstanding instructor. I suspect students will thoroughly enjoy their time in his classes, and I have no doubt they will learn a great deal in the process. One thing is certain, James is eager to make good on his desire to train students through hands-on projects. We all got a laugh when we asked him what a typical day in his classroom would look like and he quickly responded, “I should hope you would see some sparks flying!”
Of course, he elaborated on that to explain that he is really looking forward to seeing his students develop their skills further with each bead of weld they run, with each piece or part they fabricate, and with each project they take from conceptual design through completed piece.