Treadz Tire & Towing has been open in Mount Carmel since last September. Lifelong friends Mike Blair and Bucky Smith operate Treadz in the location formerly used by Dean and Sons.
Dean and Sons was a similar business and was a local tradition for more than 40 years.
Dean and Sons was a family business and the owners of Treadz see the new operation as a family business, too. Mike says that he and Bucky “probably should have been brothers.”
The two friends have been involved in other business ventures including flipping houses. Bucky grew up near the shop and was friends with the Deans; “we hung out together and went racing.”
Both still work at Eastman and look at Treadz as a future retirement job as well as something to pass onto their families. Mike is 53, graduated from Volunteer in 1987, is married and has five children. Bucky is 52, graduated from Volunteer in 1988, and is married with five children.
Mike says that tires have always “almost a hobby, my mother says a I would change the tires on my toy cars and later on I would always change wheels and tires on my real cars.” Bucky has a background in EMS and live-saving crews and is more familiar with the towing aspect of Treadz.
When the Dean’s retired, Mike and Bucky had an opportunity to take up the business and decided to give it a shot. They felt that the area needed a modern tire store and towing service.
Mike says “We work to be competitive on tire and towing prices and try to excel on service.” He adds that he feels the internet has taken a lot of business relationships out of the community, buts “we think those relationships are important.”
Treadz can get just about any tire a customer might need; car and truck tires, 4-wheeler tires and others. Brands available include Cooper, Falken, Michelin, GT Radials and Kunho.
They mount, balance and rotate tires and the shop has new Hunter brand tire equipment. For towing they have two rollback trucks and a winch truck. Towing is available 24 hours per day.
Among the decorations in the shop are photos of the race car that Bucky drives at Kingsport Raceway and a fender (with working lights) from an old International truck on a Missouri farm where Mike and Bucky go hunting.
Mike says that David Bundren of Rogersville (owner of Bargain Barn Tire Store) has helped them “minimize mistakes” in the tire business. He adds “I used to push David’s race car around… now we’re making him pay us back.”
Mike says the community has received Treadz very well, they have many repeat customers from Dean and Sons as well as many new customers. There are still connections between Dean and Sons and Treadz. Bucky remembers a child playing on the Dean and Sons sponsored T-ball team and now Treadz sponsors T-ball, youth softball and football. Another connection is that one of the Dean grandsons is engaged to one of Mike’s daughters.
Mike and Bucky work 12-hour shift work at Eastman, and they depend on their two fulltime employers Tyler Hunley, Mark Dykes and part-timer David Dean to keep things running. Mike says “Without them, this business wouldn’t be possible.”
You can contact them by calling (423) 357-4551; or visit their website at www.treadztnt.com