Julie McAlindon, Eastman senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, has been named to Supply Chain Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Supply Chain for 2023.
In its third year of recognizing top female leaders, the magazine celebrates the strides women are making in the industry and the work they do to support and promote other underrepresented groups in their profession. The women selected are not only leading the way in their own careers but helping to pave the way for others.
“It is an honor to be recognized and to be among such an impressive group of talented women,” McAlindon said. “It is an unprecedented time to be working in supply chain as traditional models are being broken and innovation and resiliency are essential to driving success. This is also great recognition for our Eastman team as we are leading the way in building a new supply chain structure for our circular solutions to address the global plastic waste crisis. I am proud of the work our Eastman teams are doing around the world to enable success for our customers and business partners.”
The selection to this list of top female professionals in the supply chain is decided by a team of internal analysts who review leaders in the industry and research their work and leadership. The lists are ranked by the analysts on a variety of criteria to select the top executives in the field.
In addition to leading Eastman’s global supply chain, McAlindon serves as a member of the company’s executive team and has responsibility for global sourcing and procurement, regional leadership, and transformation initiatives. She is also the executive sponsor of Eastman’s Equality Employee Resource Group (ERG) for LGBTQ+ team members and their allies. McAlindon joined Eastman in 2016, bringing more than 25 years of marketing, sales and business leadership experience.
“Congratulations to Julie on this well-deserved recognition,” said Brad Lich, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “She is leading the way in helping Eastman to transform how we operate and create a more resilient and efficient supply chain. She is a proven leader, and I couldn’t be prouder of her leadership at Eastman and within our industry.”
McAlindon earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario and studied leadership through special programs at the Darden School of Business and Thunderbird School of Global Management. Outside of work, she volunteers as a Girls, Inc. board member.