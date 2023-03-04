Eastman Chemical Company announced last week the pricing of its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% notes due 2033 (the “Notes”) in its inaugural green bond offering.
BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are serving as active joint book-running managers for the offering, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. also acting as the green structuring agent.
Barclays Capital Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as passive joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering of the Notes is expected to be completed on March 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
Eastman intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing and/or future green eligible projects in the following categories as set forth in the preliminary prospectus supplement:
Eco-efficient and/or circular economy adapted products, production technologies and processes;
Pollution prevention and control;
Energy efficiency;
Renewable energy; and
Sustainable water and wastewater management.
Pending allocation to the green eligible projects, such net proceeds may be temporarily invested in cash, cash equivalents and/or other liquid marketable investments, or used to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness.
The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-257008) filed by Eastman with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 11, 2021, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.
A preliminary prospectus supplement and an issuer free writing prospectus have been filed, and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Notes will be filed, with the SEC, to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the issuer free writing prospectus, preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Eastman has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Eastman and the offering.
These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 1-866-271-7403.