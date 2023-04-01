The ETSU team is made up of eight members, and is led by Dr. Biju Bajracharya, an assistant professor in the Department of Computing. Team members include Alec Ratner, Anthony Vandergriff, Chandler Scott, Ethan Morgan, Preston Cunningham (team captain and president of ETSU’s Cybersecurity Club), Reed Richmond (ice resident of the Cybersecurity Club), William Scutt and Abdussobur Adebayo Giwa.
JOHNSON CITY — For years, experts have warned that cybersecurity should be taken seriously. East Tennessee State University students are doing just that.
The university’s cybersecurity team has earned a prestigious honor, placing third in the regional round of the 2023 Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. The competition featured 33 teams, with only the top eight moving to the regional round.
“Compliments to Dr. Biju Bajracharya and the team for their success to date. ETSU’s cybersecurity program is preparing students to meet the demands of the contemporary business environment and help organizations secure their valuable resources,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese, dean of the College of Business and Technology. “The success of this team illustrates the great work underway by our students and faculty.”
Started in 2005, it is one of the most popular cybersecurity competitions in the nation. The team competed in the regional round at Kennesaw State University.
The ETSU team is made up of eight members, and is led by Bajracharya, an assistant professor in the Department of Computing. Team members include Alec Ratner, Anthony Vandergriff, Chandler Scott, Ethan Morgan, Preston Cunningham (team captain and president of ETSU’s Cybersecurity Club), Reed Richmond (ice resident of the Cybersecurity Club), William Scutt and Abdussobur Adebayo Giwa. The team members come from the College of Business and Technology’s Department of Computing and from the logistics and supply chain management program.