Dr. Biju Bajracharya

The ETSU team is made up of eight members, and is led by Dr. Biju Bajracharya, an assistant professor in the Department of Computing. Team members include Alec Ratner, Anthony Vandergriff, Chandler Scott, Ethan Morgan, Preston Cunningham (team captain and president of ETSU’s Cybersecurity Club), Reed Richmond (ice resident of the Cybersecurity Club), William Scutt and Abdussobur Adebayo Giwa.

 ETSU photo

JOHNSON CITY — For years, experts have warned that cybersecurity should be taken seriously. East Tennessee State University students are doing just that.

