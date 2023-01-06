Moore Vendor Events is proud to announce our upcoming events in Church Hill in the Farmers Market at the Church Hill Public Library parking lot this spring, summer and fall
Moore Vendor Events coordinator is Joseph Moore of Church Hill. Joseph and his wife Tracy hosted an event in April 2022 at the East End Bowling Lanes in Rogersville with 35 vendors and lots of community support.
The first event is a Spring Craft Vender Event March 31-April 2; followed by a Craft Vender Event set for June 30-July 2; and a Fall Craft and Vender Event set for Nov. 17-19.
Moore Vendor Events will be advertising with banners on the highway, flyers at local businesses, signs throughout the town, newspapers, radio stations community calendars, and Facebook.
“It is our goal to bring small business owners to the front of the scenes in one location to increase their sales and get their names out to the public,” said Tracy Moore. “We are accepting handmade and direct sales vendors and food trucks (must have generators for electricity). We’re also looking for churches that would be interested in setting up bake sales or fundraisers for their youth and other departments.”
Moore added, “We would love to have someone with bounce houses (must have generators for electricity), carnival games face painting, etc for even our smallest guest. We will have someone on site throughout the night and Church Hill City Police will also be patrolling through out the night. All vendors must provide their own canopy’s with weights, tables, chairs and closures.”
Food Trucks must provide a photo of their health scores to be accepted. Food Trucks and tents must follow all health department regulations.
For more information you may contact Joseph Moore at 423-327-8026 or email at moorevendorevents0422@gmail.com. There is an application with all the information that will be provided via email to all interested vendors.
Payment will be accepted thru square invoicing or our online checkouts in our private Facebook group. We look forward to meeting our vendors and serving them and our community. We ask that our community come out and support these small businesses and buy local.