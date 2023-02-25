JOHNSON CITY — This summer, high school students can program a computer, build a rocket, create motion graphics, design a theatre set, earn CPR certification and much more—all at Milligan University’s Academic Summer Camps.
Designed to help high schoolers explore future careers, the camps will be held in June and July. A discount is available for registration prior to May 15.
Camps are offered in computer science, digital media, engineering, nursing, occupational therapy and theatre. Students will be taught skills and techniques in their specific field of interest.
Nursing camp will be June 5-7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students will learn from Milligan’s experienced nursing faculty, develop hands-on skills used by registered nurses every day, earn CPR certification, tour area health care agencies and more.
Occupational Therapy camp will be June 12-13, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students will explore the creative mindset of occupational therapy practice through an array of real-world activities. Students also will meet and interact with current OT students and faculty, be introduced to OT practice areas, and learn about the tools and equipment used by OT professionals.
Computer Science camp will be June 12-16, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students will explore and step into the cyber world by creating software with a computer programming language taught by experienced computer science faculty.
Digital Media camp will be June 12-16, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Students will gain and develop skills in the foundational elements of digital media, including motion graphics, graphic design and digital video filmmaking.
Theatre camp, June 19-23, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., offers two tracks, acting and technical theatre. Students in the acting track will study challenging and thought-provoking scenes to learn acting, voice and movement. Students in the technical track will learn scenic and properties construction, lighting and sound production, and stage management. The week will culminate with a performance that is open to family and friends.
Engineering camp will be July 17-21, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Students will explore the world of engineering through hands-on projects and competitions that are arranged to show engineering design concepts and optimization. Students will participate in friendly competitions, including creating high pressure water-rockets and building wooden bridges.
In addition to the academic camps, Milligan also offers various athletics camps for elementary through high school students. For a complete listing of the university’s summer camp offerings, visit www.milligan.edu/camps.