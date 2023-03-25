MDS Foods Inc. (MDS Cheese) officials announced last week the company will invest $8.9 million to expand operations at its Tullahoma facility in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.
MDS Cheese will create 75 new jobs in Coffee County as a result of the project.
To increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities, MDS Cheese will add roughly 48,000 square feet of cooler space dedicated to the distribution of finished products and approximately 10,000 square feet of space for new cheese production lines.
Founded and headquartered in Navarre, Ohio, MDS Foods Inc. has served supermarket delis and restaurants across the U.S. as a manufacturer and supplier of premium cheese slices, shreds, chunks, cubes and loaves for nearly 20 years.
“After 15 years of being in Coffee County, we are excited to continue growing by expanding our team and business here in Tullahoma,” said Jim Straughn, president, MDS Foods Inc.. “The cities of Tullahoma and Manchester, along with the Coffee County Industrial Board, have been great partners and made this expansion possible for us and our dedicated team members. Thank you to all who have supported our business over the years. We look forward to the next chapter of growth in Coffee County.”
With the additional 75 new jobs in Tullahoma, MDS Cheese will employ nearly 200 Tennesseans.
“I thank this business for its commitment to job creation in Tullahoma and look forward to seeing the economic prosperity that this project will bring to Tennesseans,” said Gov. Bill Lee.
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “Companies always have a choice in where they choose to place their trust, and we thank MDS Cheese for its decision to expand in Middle Tennessee. The solid infrastructure system and skilled workers in Tullahoma and Coffee County will amplify this company’s growth and success in the years to come.”