Premium cheese manufacturer MDS Foods Inc. will create 75 new jobs in Tullahoma. The company will invest nearly $9 million through expansion.

 TDECD photo

MDS Foods Inc. (MDS Cheese) officials announced last week the company will invest $8.9 million to expand operations at its Tullahoma facility in the Coffee County Joint Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site.

