Paul Martin started Martin’s Greenhouses & Landscaping in 1975 with his family, his wife Myrna and children Glenn and Cindy. Today, his second wife Teri carries on the business after Paul’s passing in 2019.
Teri said that the business is the product of “a hobby that got out of hand.” She said that Paul, who had a career with South Central Bell, started out growing plants as a hobby.
He was helped by Tom Bundy, the county extension agent. He got additional advice from UT Agriculture service. Paul began growing “outdoor” plants before he had his first greenhouse. He began the business with a block building and two greenhouses.
Paul and Teri married in 1983. Her sons Dawson and Waco worked in the business. Paul had to show Teri the ropes of the plant business. She remembers “I didn’t know the proper way to water the different plants. I didn’t know there were more than 100 tyles of petunias.” Teri remembers that Paul “worked all the teenagers he could; he taught them a lot, he was patient with them.”
Today Martin’s Greenhouses & Landscaping has 18 greenhouses. They offer many kinds of plants; annuals, perennials, and shrubs. Dawson runs the landscaping service.
There are usually 5-8 employees. They also offer a mowing service. Teri said that the women grow all the plants. They have done landscaping in Rogersville, Kingsport and Morristown. Residential and commercial landscaping is offered. Dawson creates the landscape designs, which include walkways, ponds, patios and irrigation.
Most of the plants are raised from seed or cuttings. In the past, Martins has sold flowers to Dollywood. Currently, some customers include Anakeesta, The Wilderness, and the cities of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Some of the big sellers are tomato plants and hanging baskets, They offer a “thriller, spiller, filler” pot that is a mixed combo of beautiful flowers. Another big seller is the Hotlips Salvia; Teri said “Hummingbirds love it!”
Teri said “Mothers’ Day is our busiest holiday. We raise a lot of poinsettias at Christmas, 75% go to churches. We sell those to churches in Kingsport, Knoxville and Sevierville.” They sell pansies and violas in the fall, as well as pumpkins, straw, fodder and gourds. They sell handmade bows for fall (orange) and Christmas (red). There is also a giftshop.
Teri has a great team of employees. She said “We have no turnover; everyone has been here a good while.” They stay busy, working the year-round. She adds “We start in November getting ready for spring.” Teri and her sisters, Connie Sproles and Debbie Talley, along with Connie Bailey work in the greenhouses and customer service, Babe Seals drives the delivery truck and Dawson, Chris Cantrell and Jesus Garcia do the landscaping and mowing. Waco is still helping out, too.
Paul Martin’s vision continues to be a Rogersville institution. Teri added “We’ve made a lot of friends, we have repeat customers and new customers every year.
Martin’s is located at 301 Dodge Drive south of Rogersville, the phone number is (423) 272-6300.