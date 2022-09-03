Wendy’s Simple Treasures & Consignments is a huge consignment store with a large variety of merchandise, and its history is interesting and inspirational.
Owner Wendy English says “God has blessed us.”
Faith has been big part of her life. She has performed with the English Family Quartet for about 35 years, averaging 286 performances per year nationwide. Her husband, Jim, is a minister.
She says that “It’s a miracle that we are where we are now.”
In 2002 she had a kidney transplant and blind and weighed 80 pounds. She recovered but several years later Jim was injured on the job.
With the need to supplement the family’s income, in February 2014 they opened their first consignment store in Bulls Gap in a 1000 square-foot building. Jim was able to help get the business off the ground and the family was able to make ends meet.
In 2015 they moved the store to Main Street in Rogersville. In April 2017 they moved to the current location in the 66 Plaza.
In 2020 the Shoe Show store next door closed and Wendy’s expanded to occupy suites # 8 and 9. The store has continued to do well, and during covid they were declared an essential business and stayed open. Wendy says “During covid, business exploded.”
Today Wendy’s Simple Treasures and Consignments has clothing, collectables, furniture, jewelry, and just about everything you can imagine.
Employee Charlotte Spayth says “If we don’t have it, it’s not to be had in Rogersville.”
There about 200 consigners at Wendy’s.
Wendy says “We have a lot of moms trying to supplement their incomes.”
Consigners are paid monthly, but Wendy says that some will let their funds build and use their earnings to Christmas shop at the store. The consignment agreement is 50% to each the consigner and the store. There are a few rented booths in the store but all the rest is consignment.
Wendy says that many items available are $1 and the most expensive items are gold and silver jewelry and furniture. The biggest sellers are women’s and pre-teen clothing. There are four employees helping Wendy in the shop.
Wendy’s offers a 10% discount to veterans and active military personnel. Wendy says “We sent some stuff to Grundy, Virginia after their flood, and plan on sending to Kentucky.”
Wendy says “We believe in small business. We appreciate all our customers and consigners. Without them we couldn’t have this business.”
You can learn more about Wendy’s by calling (423) 921-3244.