Chandler Drinnon won gold in Electrical Construction Wiring.
Derek Lucas won silver in Industrial Motor Controls.
L-R: Dylan Jobe, Charlie Lawson, and Gavin Konsela earned a bronze in Welding fabrication.
Connor Kinnaman, left, and Asher West, right, won bronze in Mechatronics.
Cherokee High School student Chandler Drinnon won the state championship in Electrical Construction Wiring last weekend at the SkillsUSA competition in Chattanooga.
Drinnon is a dual enrollment at the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology studying industrial electricity.
The Phipps Bend TCAT was well represented at the Tennessee SkillsUSA annual State Leadership and Skills Conference held April 16-19 in Chattanooga.
Derek Lucas earned silver medal Industrial Motor Controls.
The team of Connor Kinnaman and Asher West earned a bronze medal Mechatronics.
The team of Dylan Jobe, Charlie Lawson and Gavin Konsela earned a bronze medal in Welding Fabrication.
Also earning an invitation to the state competition from the Phipps Bend TCAT were Addison Young in Welding Sculpture; and Ethan Wells in Welding.
