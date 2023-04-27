Farmers Market

The market will be open on Saturdays through the end of November and on Wednesdays beginning May 3 through the end of September. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until produce and products are sold out.

The Kingsport Farmers Market will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 29, with a healthy selection of vendors and a morning filled with kids’ activities, free carousel rides and live music.

