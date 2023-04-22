Names and owners have changed frequently at Liberty Lumber over the past 50 years, but one thing that has remained consistent is the presence of manager Nathan Spears.
Harold Jones started Liberty Lumber in its original incarnation, Liberty Cash & Carry, in 1972.
“I started working here in 1978,” Spears said. “I left for a while and came back in 1984.”
He has been there ever since. The operation is located at 348 Colonial Road in Rogersville.
“Danny and Don Owen bought the business in 1987,” Spears recalled. “We had a grand opening for Liberty Lumber and Supply in 1988.”
Danny Owen later became the sole owner and still owns it today.
“We’ve always sold hardware and building supplies,” Spears said. “It’s basically stayed the same. We sell lumber, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, paint, nuts, bolts, screws, all kinds of building material, everything from foundation to roof.”
Today there are 11 employees.
“We provide service that you don’t get at big-box stores,” Spears said. “We’ve made good friends in the community.”
While they have many loyal customers from the area, Spears said they have many customers who have moved to the area and build new homes or remodel existing houses.
Business has always been good at Liberty. Spears said that during the “housing crash” was the only slow period that he can remember. He recalls that during covid that the business boomed.
“We’ve never had numbers like we had then,” he said.
Liberty Lumber and Supply is a Pro Hardware dealer. Pro Hardware is a partnership of manufacturers, distributors and retailers working together to provide value to the consumer. In 1993 they were awarded the Paul Cosgrave National Award for outstanding commitment to Pro Hardware’s principles.
“Plumbing supplies are our biggest seller,” Spears said. “If it’s 100 degrees or 10 below, people need plumbing supplies.”
During his career, he says the biggest change he has seen is the cost of material now compared with when he started.
“We’ve had many people work here,” Spears said. “In the 1970s we had high schoolers working during the summer.”
Spears added “We appreciate everybody’s patronage over the years.”
If you are a contractor building houses, building an addition to your home, taking on a do-it-yourself project or just need some nuts and bolts or need a key made, the people at Liberty Lumber and Supply are ready to help.
For more information cal Liberty Lumber at (423) 272-2601.