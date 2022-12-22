Church Hill Citizens Bank

Thread Bank accepted an offer to sell its Church Hill branch along with 5.18 acres to Hawkins County got $550,000, but the commission want the facility inspected first.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County Commissioners want to know exactly what they’re buying before approving the proposed $550,000 purchase of the former Citizens Bank branch in Church Hill.

Rogersville, TN

Dec. 19, 2022

