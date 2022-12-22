Hawkins County Commissioners want to know exactly what they’re buying before approving the proposed $550,000 purchase of the former Citizens Bank branch in Church Hill.
Last week the Budget Committee authorized County Mayor Mark DeWitte to offer $550,000 for the 5.18 acre property on S. Central Avenue adjacent to the Food Lion shopping complex.
Property includes a 3,244 square foot building has a tax appraised value of $1.062 million, although it was listed for sale at $655,000.
Thread Bank owns the property, and initially offered it for sale to Hawkins County for $585,000.
Budget Committee members anticipated a resolution being presented to the commission at its Jan. 23 with the negotiated purchase price.
On Monday, however, Budget Committee vice-chair Nancy Barker presented an out-of-order resolution to purchase the property for $550,000. DeWitte noted that Thread had accepted the $550,000 offer.
DeWitte told the Commission Monday that Thread officials indicated they wanted to move on the sale and “know something before the end of the year”.
“We’ve been sitting on this since September, and they have the right to sell it to anyone else,” DeWitte said. “The officials from Thread Banks said they would appreciate it if we did an out-of-order resolution this month, so that’s what I went with.”
The purchase is expected to be made with ARPA funds.
'Not to buy a pig in a poke'
Suspension of the rules to allow the out-of-order resolution was approved 10-4, although several commissioners expressed concern about purchasing the building without a professional inspections having been conducted.
Commissioner Josh Gilliam suggested that the purchase resolution be postponed until the Jan. 23 meeting. Gilliam said a Public Buildings Committee meeting could be held at the bank in early January so that commissioners and members of the public can have an opportunity to take a look at the facility.
Budget Committee chairman Jason Roach wasn’t in attendance when the committee voted 6-0 to authorize DeWitte to offer $550,000.
Roach told the Commission Monday he’s not opposed to the purchase, but he would feel better about it if the building was inspected by a professional.
“I prefer not to buy a pig in a poke if we can help it,” Roach said. “I’ve bought three houses, and one thing the bank always makes me do it get an inspection. I don’t build houses. I have no idea, and I can barely paint a wall. If I go look at a building I’m not going to know it it’s a good purchase or not.”
Gilliam said he couldn’t vote the the purchase Monday because he’s not seen the property, nor has it been inspected by a professional.
DeWitte noted, “It’s a used building. You’re never going to get a clean inspection, probably even on a new building. I’m sure there are expenses we’ll incur down the road just like we would on any county building.”
Commissioner Larry Clonce said he’s done enough real estate business to know that the bank property is a good deal for the county, and he was ready to vote on it Monday.
Commissioner John Gibson said he too felt the commission should approve the purchase Monday rather than risk losing the this opportunity.
Barker made a motion to amend the purchase resolution to state an inspection will be made on the property, the results of which will be presented to the commission at its Jan. 23 meeting.
At that time a decision will be made on the purchase of the property.
Te amendment was approved 13-1 with Gibson opposed. The amended resolution was then approved 14-0.
Moving offices out of City Hall
The main reason for purchasing the bank property is to relocate county satellite offices from Church Hill City Hall including the County Clerk’s Office, which would utilize the old bank drive-thrus; and the Hawkins County Sheriff’a Office, which would utilize the private entrance available at the bank property.
The Trustee also utilizes space in Church Hill between October and March; and the Hawkins County Clerk of Court has an office at City Hall to support Sessions Court, which is held there on Tuesdays.
Still to be determined is if the county would continue holding Sessions Court in Church Hill if the county moves out of City Hall into the bank, which has no space for a courtroom.
Commissioners also hope to avoid the cost renovations needed at City Hall, including making the second floor entrance where county offices are located ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.