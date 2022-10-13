The owners of one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs announced last week they will invest nearly $31 million in a Morristown plant, creating 140 new jobs over the next five years.
On Oct. 7 Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Handsome Brook Farms officials announced the company will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development LLC to establish their first manufacturing operations in Hamblen County.
Founded in 2007, Handsome Brook Farms is a leading producer of organic, pasture-raised eggs. The company relies on its network of small, family farms to bring fresh, organic eggs to grocery stores across the country.
As a result of this project, the Handsome Brook Tennessee business will create 140 new jobs in an existing facility on Technology Way, which will be modernized to produce specialty hard-cooked eggs and related products.
“We are excited to locate this new manufacturing business here in Morristown and to join this community as an employer, investor, property owner and corporate citizen,” said Jordan Czeizler, chief executive officer, Handsome Brook Farms and HBF Development LLC. “As we researched possible locations across several states, we kept coming back to the favorable environment created by the local, regional, TVA and state officials here in Tennessee and in Morristown. We look forward to growing our business here in this community and sincerely appreciate the support and welcome that we have received.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,600 job commitments and nearly $2 billion in capital investment.
“Companies are moving to Tennessee in record numbers because of our strong business climate and unmatched workforce,” said Gov Bill Lee. “I thank the members of Handsome Brook Farms for their decision to create 140 new jobs for Tennesseans in Hamblen County and welcome this company to the Volunteer State.”
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “Tennessee’s agriculture industry plays a vital role in our state’s economy, and we are excited that the members of Handsome Brook Farms have made the decision to invest in Morristown. We believe this company will strengthen one of our state’s most valuable industries and find great success in Hamblen County.”
Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney saidhis city is home to many diverse industries, and is proud to welcome HBF Development LLC to their city.
“This company will fill a unique place in the country’s food and nutrition system while also broadening Hamblen County’s unique business community,” Chesney said. “Thank you to the members of Handsome Brook Farms and to our council and city administrative staff for making this project a reality.”