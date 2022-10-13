Morristown eggs

Founded in 2007, Handsome Brook Farms is a leading producer of organic, pasture-raised eggs. Its new $30.8 million Morristown plant, shown here, will create 140 new jobs over the next 5 years.

 Courtesy of TDECD

The owners of one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs announced last week they will invest nearly $31 million in a Morristown plant, creating 140 new jobs over the next five years.

Trending Recipe Videos