Apex Bank was recently announced as a top-performing community bank of 2021 by Independent Banker, published annually by the ICBA.
As part of Independent Banker’s annual listing of top-performing community banks in the US, Apex Bank was ranked in the top ten in the “$300 million to $1 billion” category.
Apex Bank’s three-year average, pre-tax Return on Assets was 4.7% with total assets of $980 million as of the most recent quarter.
For the last several years, Apex Bank has consistently ranked among the top community banks in the “$300 million to $1 billion” category, rankings that are due to its continued focus on customers, communities, and its people.
This latest achievement marks 12 consecutive years of growth for Apex Bank, with the Bank eyeing even more success in the near future.
“Throughout the past 12 years, Apex Bank has grown from over $100 million in assets to nearly $1 billion, and while this is great news, this also wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team,” said Matt Daniels, CEO of Apex Bank. “We are a firm believer in taking care of our communities. Our team is deeply involved in the communities that we serve and committed to delivering quality customer experiences. They are the reason behind our success.”
Independent Banker is a leading media resource for the independent and community banking industry in the United States, published by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).
Apex Bank, founded in 1931 and headquartered in Tennessee, is consistently ranked as one of the best performing community banks in the nation.
Having unified its brand in 2015, Apex Bank has experienced tremendous growth since 2008, increasing total assets from $157 million to over $980 million as of the most recent quarter. Apex Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.