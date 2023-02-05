Hawkins County’s labor market finished 2022 with fewer people employed, fewer people in the labor force, a labor shortage, and a record-low unemployment rate.
Low unemployment rates used to be a thing to be celebrated, but it’s quickly losing ground to the labor force participation rate (LFPR). And in December, Hawkins had the second-lowest LFPR in the Tri-Cities (47.5%).
Labor force participation is a growing concern because it describes how many people are participating in the labor market. It’s also linked to productivity. So, when the LFPR goes down, so does productivity – unless a technology balances the two. If productivity goes down, so does the overall economy. And that’s especially worrisome in rural areas like Hawkins Co., which is attracting as many retirees as young workers.
Washington Co. currently has the best LFPR (56.3%), which is just shy of the state’s 48.5% rate. Nationwide the LFPR is 62%.
Part of that situation can be attributed to a rapidly aging demographic. Region-wide, 30 people a day celebrate their 65th birthday.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) monthly unemployment rate, an average of 22,303 county residents were employed last year. That is 842 fewer than the previous year. The labor force average was 23,179, down 877 from last year.
The county’s economy added employment for three months during the past year, but employment declined in the other months. The annual average was a loss of 70 a month.
That doesn’t mean there’s a jobs shortage in the county.
According to the latest count from the Jobs4TN website, there are 372 open jobs, and the demand for workers is high.
The top four employers looking for workers and the number of open jobs in their firms are:
Hawkins School District – 38
Food City – 21
Ballad Health – 10
Vanguard Healthcare – 10
The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the top growing jobs in the county are in the combined food preparation and servers. That includes fast food. The average wage is $18,350.
Cashiers are the second growth sector. The average annual wage is $18,350.
Retail sales jobs are also growing. The annual average wage is $21,480.
The last of the most in-demand workers is tractor-trailer truck drivers. The annual wage is $36,430.
Hawkins’ overall average weekly wage is $954.
Employment in Hawkins has been slowly declining since the year before the Great Recession hit the local economy in 2008. Since then, the county’s employment has dropped by 2,941.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com