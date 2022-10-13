Hale springs inn

Several downtown Rogersville Facade Grant repairs were completed just in time for Heritage Days this weekend, including the old Depot Museum, and the 198-year-old Hale Springs Inn, shown here. There was, however, a cost over-run which cost the city an additional $2,889 in matching funds.

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $2,889 budget amendment Tuesday to cover cost overages on Facade Grant projects at the Hale Springs Inn and Depot Museum.

Rogersville, TN

Oct. 11, 2022

