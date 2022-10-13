The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $2,889 budget amendment Tuesday to cover cost overages on Facade Grant projects at the Hale Springs Inn and Depot Museum.
The overall cost for the Depot repairs was $72,514 which was covered by a state Facade Grant with a 25 percent local match which the BMA had already agreed to pay.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the BMA Tuesday, however, that the Depot project exceeded cost expectations due to termite damage that was discovered on one end of the building.
That termite damage caused a run-over of $3,557.
The total cost for the Hale Springs Inn projects was almost $75,000, again covered by the grant with a 25 percent match paid by the city.
On the Hale Springs Inn there was a cost run-over of $6,887, although about $2,000 of that was for projects not covered by the Facade Grant.
The Facade Grand only covers exterior repairs facing Main Street, or anything on the sides of the building that are visible from Main Street.
Among those grant-approved projects were pointing the brick, fixing all the lintels, fixed several windows, repaired several of the window panes, all the window sills, painted window and door trim, repaired the front door, and repaired and painted the portico and porch above the portico.
Barker noted that there were several other minor repairs needed at the 198-year-old Inn which was last renovated in 2009. While a contractor was at the Inn working on Facade Grant projects they were asked to address 15 additional repairs at the Inn, seven of which weren’t grant eligible.
“There were some safety issues that they took care of, and one of them was the brick pavers in the courtyard that had sunken down, so they fixed all those and cleaned up,” Barker told the BMA. “There was some railing in the courtyard also that could not be covered (by the grant), and there was some other caulking and painting in the courtyard, removal of vegetation from the brick wall, and install a concrete pad for that Hale Springs Inn sign that’s on the back side. And they removed some rotted wall boards at the roof line on all three roofs, and did some flashing, and caulked and painted that.”
Another $500 was needed to paint the door over the portico on Main Street which wasn’t covered by the grant. Those funds were paid by the Rogersville Main Street Association, Barker said.
“You’re still getting the majority of it paid (by the grant),” Barker told the BMA. “Hopefully when we get all this done we’re done with the Inn for the next 10-15 years. It looks wonderful. To drive by and look at it, it’s just amazing. If you haven’t been by to see the Depot, it also looks fantastic.”
The BMA voted 5-0 in favor of covering to $2,889 overage.