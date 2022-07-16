Food City announced earlier this week that the local supermarket retailer is expanding its partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to include on demand grocery delivery in 117 stores across five states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. The partnership also includes on demand delivery of a wide assortment of fresh floral arrangements in participating localities.
“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our e-commerce initiatives have really flourished throughout the pandemic, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with DoorDash to include on demand delivery of a number of exciting new categories.”
Customers can download the DoorDash app to take advantage of this convenient new service, which includes a wide range of grocery items from everyday essentials to fresh foods and floral arrangements prepared in-store. Once an order is placed, a Dasher will shop your order and deliver it directly to your door.
“This partnership provides our Food City shoppers with the flexibility to continue to receive the top-quality products they enjoy when shopping in person, with the added convenience of on demand delivery to their doorstep. Customers may choose to do their entire grocery shopping online or simply have items delivered directly to their home,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
Food City also offers the added convenience of GoCart curbside pick-up, and online shopping for fresh-made deli items like party trays, special occasion cakes, holiday dinners, grab n’ go sandwiches, and Shortcuts ready to heat and eat meals.
Food City’s e-commerce initiatives allow customers to shop from anywhere, at any time with all of the conveniences of shopping in-store, including coupons, Fuel Bucks rewards, and the same incredible selection and low prices. Plus, they receive exclusive online offers and have the flexibility to select their preferred pick-up or delivery method and time. For more information on these great programs and other services, visit foodcity.com.
About Food City
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail supermarkets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.