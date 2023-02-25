At right, Dr. Nichole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of noncredit youth program at Walters State, offers safe driving tips to student Macy McDaniel. Walters State will off the Alive at 25 Safe Drivers Training class on Feb. 21 and again on March 21.
Walters State’s popular “Alive at 25” free safe driver training returns to the Morristown Campus on Feb. 21 and March 21. Anyone age 15-24 can take this four-hour course.
This class is funded by State Farm Insurance and developed by the National Safety Council.
“Alive at 25” teaches the importance of personal responsibility and decision-making skills for drivers aged 15-24,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs in the college’s Division of Workforce Training.
Students may take this class before or after getting a driver’s license. The class is limited to 25 students. Both classes meet from 5- 9 p.m. on the Morristown Campus
“Drivers between the ages of 15-24 are more likely than anyone else to be killed in a motor vehicle accident. Alive at 25 focuses on behavior, judgment, decision making and consequences. This class provides tools for making positive choices,” said Cardwell-Hampton. The class does not involve actual driving.
The class is taught by Gary Lowe, retired operations manager for the Morristown Police Department. Lowe has 37 years of experience in law enforcement.