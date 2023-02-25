walters state

At right, Dr. Nichole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of noncredit youth program at Walters State, offers safe driving tips to student Macy McDaniel. Walters State will off the Alive at 25 Safe Drivers Training class on Feb. 21 and again on March 21.

Walters State’s popular “Alive at 25” free safe driver training returns to the Morristown Campus on Feb. 21 and March 21. Anyone age 15-24 can take this four-hour course.

