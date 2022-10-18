A local group, led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim, and Chuck Edwards, announced they have purchased Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. the premier, year-round tourism attraction in the Smokies.
It is the only ski area in the state of Tennessee.
“Gatlinburg is our home,” said Baker. “The vision for Ober Gatlinburg that was laid out by its founder, Claude Anders, is inspirational. He saw that the greatest views of the Smokies exist up there, high above town, and made it someplace special. His sons have carried on his legacy, and we’re looking forward to celebrating their heritage and continuing their vision.”
“The Baker family and their partners care deeply about this community,” said Kent Anders, former President of Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. “Families have been making memories here for over 50 years, and we’re excited to see the opportunities that this transition will offer our guests and employees.”
The group has hired Mark Adams, former President and CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, to take the helm at Ober Gatlinburg as its President & CEO.
“Having led the convention and visitors bureau in Gatlinburg over the past five years, I know firsthand how special Gatlinburg is as a premier travel destination,” said Mark Adams, Ober Gatlinburg’s incoming president. “I am so excited for the opportunity to build on Ober’s rich history and lead the Ober family for years to come.”
Ober Gatlinburg is a favorite year-round, family friendly destination in East Tennessee. Originally named the Gatlinburg Ski Resort, it first opened in 1962. Claude Anders built the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway in 1973. The Anders Family took over the Ski Area Lease in 1975, then merged with the Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway and was incorporated as Ober Gatlinburg in 1977.
Through the years, the family continued to grow the ski area with slope expansions, new lifts and snow making capabilities. Counter seasonally the family friendly amusement park also grew adding new attractions including an Alpine Slide, Indoor Ice Arena, Wildlife Habitat, Scenic Chairlift, Ski Mountain Coaster, and a year-round tubing hill among other attractions.
Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park is Tennessee’s only ski area and a favorite year-round, family friendly destination. At Ober Gatlinburg shopping, dining and attractions are just an Aerial Tram ride away.
The Gatlinburg Aerial Tramway transports guests 2.1 miles, over the treetops with unparalleled views of the Smokies, to the lodge on Mount Harrison where guests are greeted with family friendly activities no matter the season.
Attractions include the Ski Mountain Coaster, Alpine Slide, indoor Ice Arena, Ice Bumper Cars, Scenic Chairlift, Wildlife Encounter, summertime tubing and Kiddie Land rides. In wintertime the park transforms into a ski area offering 10 slopes for all abilities and a snow tubing hill.
Jessi and Joe Baker were born and raised in Sevier County, Tennessee. After college they returned to East Tennessee
where they both served as prosecutors and developed a law practice. In 2010, the Bakers founded Ole Smoky Distillery
and then Yee-Haw Brewing in 2016.
For more information visit obergatlinburg.com, call 800-MUCH-FUN.