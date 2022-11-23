Shopping on Black Friday is a day-long event that can start in the early hours of the morning and continue until late at night.
For some shoppers, it means camping out the night before in long lines to make sure they are the first in the store to grab limited-item deals.
All this means that die-hard shoppers have to put a little more care into what they wear than they would for a run out to the grocery store any other day of the year.
Dressing for Weather
First, Black Friday falls in late November and for many parts of the country, that means it can be cold or that weather can be unpredictable. Some years it might be short-sleeve weather, other years there might be snow.
If it’s cold, it likely means that you’ll be going back and forth from the cold outdoors to the heated indoors.
Most people don’t want to have to take a heavy coat on and off with every store they enter, especially as more malls close and shopping involves travel between individual stores.
Find a happy medium. Wear a light jacket or a fleece coat. If it’s a rainy day, or rain is even a possibility, wear a rain coat or pack a poncho.
Dress in layers that you can shed throughout the day as the weather changes.
Dress for Comfort
This is not the day to show off your fancy heels or break in a new pair of boots. Wear comfortable shoes such as sneakers or flat loafers with plenty of support. Pick shoes that will keep your feet dry if you are shopping in wet climates.
Wear clothes with pockets that you will be comfortable wearing all day. You need plenty of room to move and while you don’t necessarily have to wear work-out clothes, they aren’t a bad idea.
Dress for Safety
Think about how you want to carry your money. Will you wear a fanny pack? Carry a purse? Use an oversized wallet that can hold your coupons and anything you might need throughout the day? Remember that you will be in crowds and you don’t want to carry something that can be easily snatched.
A cross-body purse lets you have free hands for shopping and won’t get lost because you won’t have to set it down.
And remember, if you get part-way through the day and find out what you are wearing doesn’t work? It’s a great day to buy something new and change into it right away.