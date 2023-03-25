Ballad Spine

Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation will operate within Indian Path and is housed at 2205 Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, in Kingsport. The clinic also has satellite locations in Rogersville and Morristown in Tennessee and in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

 contributed

As Ballad Health continues investing in the expansion of high-quality healthcare throughout the Appalachian Highlands, its physical medicine clinic is moving to a more convenient location.

