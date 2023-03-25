As Ballad Health continues investing in the expansion of high-quality healthcare throughout the Appalachian Highlands, its physical medicine clinic is moving to a more convenient location.
Now open and serving patients on the campus of Indian Path Community Hospital, Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation specializes in bringing physiatry recovery services to people in the Kingsport community.
“We have listened to the patients and communities of the Appalachian Highlands, and it’s immensely exciting and gratifying to bring this service to the Indian Path campus,” said Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path. “We’re developing our access points to make best use of our resources while meeting patients where they need us.”
Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation will operate within Indian Path and is housed at 2205 Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, in Kingsport. The clinic also has satellite locations in Rogersville and Morristown in Tennessee and in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
“This clinic provides physical medicine services our community needs, furthering our goal to bolster access to the best healthcare, whenever and wherever people need it,” said Mark Patterson, MD, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “We’re excited to see the potential of this service in our community – it’s a great step forward in helping people feel better and live better.”
At the new Kingsport location, Paul Jett, MD, and Joseph Frye, DO, work with local patients to meet individual medical needs and provide interventional pain management services with a goal to reduce and eliminate pain while improving musculoskeletal health.
“I’m excited to continue working with patients in Kingsport to help them get back the life they love,” Dr. Jett said. “We want to meet our patients where they are, with the care they need. Our team is ready to help ease pain, regain mobility and improve quality of life.”
Physiatry, also known as physical medicine and rehabilitation, blends pain management, non-operative spine management and medicine to provide a holistic, comprehensive approach to healing. While there is a large demand for physiatry services, there are only an estimated 10,000 such specialists in the nation, according to the Association of Academic Physiatrists.
“We not only want to take care of patients’ pain, but we also want to help their whole body heal and feel better,” Dr. Frye said. “Our philosophy is to treat patients through physical rehabilitation and therapies as much as possible. Our top priority with every patient is to get them to a point where their pain is completely absolved, as opposed to managing pain symptoms through pharmaceutical remedies.”
The clinicians at Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation provide comprehensive and effective treatments that include:
Electromyogram and nerve conduction studies (EMG/NCS)
Interventional pain evaluations
Intra-articular hip injections
Lumbar epidural steroid injections
Medial branch block
Peripheral joint injections
Radiofrequency lesions
Sacroiliac joint injections
Transforaminal injections
Trigger point injections
Dr. Jett has maintained practice with Ballad Health since 2014, after practicing in Morristown from 2005 until 2013. He is a graduate of University of Louisville School of Medicine and is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by the American Board of Pain Medicine.
Dr. Frye has maintained practice with Ballad Health since 2016. He is a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by the American Board of Pain Medicine.
Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation in Kingsport is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To book an appointment at Ballad Health Spine and Rehabilitation in Kingsport or learn more about the clinic, please call 423-224-2370.
Ballad Health Medical Associates provides primary and specialty care healthcare services to Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and select locations in Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. More information about these services can be found at www.balladhealth.org.