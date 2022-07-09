I notice several people that come in the shop who say they are eating healthy and when asked to expound they share that they’re not really eating any meat, keeping their fat intake low, going gluten free, eating lots of soy based products, grains, beans and raw vegetables.
While eating all these things can for some people be a step in the right direction and is ultimately way better than a drive-thru meal, for many people the answer to sustainably feeling better, losing weight, less inflammation etc. can look a bit different.
It’s much less debatable whether certain fats like olive oil and omega 3’s are good for you. Omega’s are one of the top clinically researched natural supplements on the market. However, saturated fat intake and how it affects one’s health is most certainly a hot button topic and it is my strong opinion that a lot of people may benefit from including certain saturated fats in their diet.
There has been an attack on saturated fat for several decades and here’s a good place to start if you’d like to understand why.
In 1964 a study was conducted at Harvard University that said saturated fat causes heart disease.
This study, it turns out, was funded by the sugar industry. Why? To sell products with sugar of course. Shortly after the study was released and the slander campaign had taken root, all the trans fatty filled processed foods and “I can’t believe it’s not butter” began to fill up the supermarket.
Our nation’s health decline
Vegetable Oils were initially marketed as healthy plant based options to the public. This kind of reminds me of the early ad campaigns for cigarettes. When we look back, it’s not hard to see the parallel in our nation’s health decline alongside these products filling our supermarket shelves.
Aside from coconut oil and palm kernel oil, saturated fats mostly come from meat, eggs and dairy. These are fats that solidify at room temperature. In regards to saturated fat that comes from any animal it does seem we can all agree on one thing: what’s happening with industrial feedlots is not doing humanity or the planet any favors.
The general nutrient profile coming from a cow or chicken that was injected with a bunch of medications and fed / finished on genetically modified corn is going to be quite different from that of a cow who was grass fed and grass finished or a chicken who ate bugs.
For many of us properly raised (preferably local) beef, chickens, eggs are an incredibly dense source of nutrition that will feed us at the cellular level as saturated fats actually form the foundation of cell membranes.
For people who have digestive issues or or any kind of dysbiosis in their microbiome it is oftentimes the most easily digestible way for them to absorb essential nutrients and heal at the cellular level. It can raise good and bad cholesterol, so if you have a high LDL then you definitely want to monitor your intake and focus more on unsaturated fats. Some of us also have a genetic predisposition that makes it more difficult to tolerate saturated fats, so we need to be mindful of that as well.
Whether your fat intake is more saturated or unsaturated, having more fat in the diet is going to help satiate you after a meal and curb sugar cravings. It is going to help your brain function better. It’s going to help you lose weight, not gain it.
What are the fats to avoid?
Vegetable oils. I just heard an interview with Dr. Hyman (an excellent and trusted resource in my opinion) where he referred to a study that showed a notable correlation between insulin issues / diabetes and vegetable oils. It’s so important to understand that aside from sugar if you’re wanting to keep your blood sugar balanced and in check (and who wouldn’t seeing that it’s at the root of sooo many chronic issues) you’re going to want to avoid these oils:
Soybean oil, Canola oil, corn oil, safflower oil, sunflower oil ,peanut oil, cottonseed oil. Good luck by the way because they’re in nearly everything.
Now maybe you’re thinking these come from plants so they must be okay; and I’m telling you think again. The way these oils are created will blow your mind .
They basically take cheap seeds like soy and use high pressure / heat to extract the oil from them. To remove that last little bit of oil they soak the seeds in a hexane solution which of course is a toxic solvent. This disgusting looking and smelling oil is now rancid and so they must “clean it” using chemicals, deodorizers, more high heat, bleach , industrial pollutants etc. It’s absolute madness.
As you would likely guess, all the nutrients these seeds initially had to offer have been destroyed in these processes . Not to mention how much they were sprayed with chemicals while they were in the ground growing.
In the world of health and wellness I will say there are not as many universal truths as I was hoping to find. It seems that bio individuality is a real thing . But here is one universal truth you can be sure of: these vegetable oils are the main fat you need to be cutting out.
If you want to learn more I would highly recommend you look into the Weston A. Price foundation . Also, the book that changed my life was Dr. Natasha Campbell — Mcbride The GAPS diet. GAPS stands for gut and psychology syndrome and it links all different kinds of diseases from alzheimers to schizophrenia to autoimmune to hormone imbalances to ADHD back to issues with your gut / microbiome. Basically, if the lining of your intestines becomes compromised and / or permeable it can be a precursor to almost every illness known to man.
In closing (to the tune of Sound of Music), these are a few of my favorite oils :
Olive oil (make sure it says 100% and/or organic olive oil they just love to cut olive oil with vegetable oils and save money)
avocado oil
grass fed butter
ghee (clarified butter)
coconut oil
I also love Nutrigold’s triple strength wild caught fish oil which I carry at the shop. Lastly, I’m a big fan of cod liver oil because along with all your essential fatty acids you get super absorbable / bioavailable vitamin A and D which are incredibly helpful for all different kinds of inflammation.Of course we have that as well.
Alright, I know it can feel overwhelming at first but knowledge is power so go get em’ tigers.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates Be Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com