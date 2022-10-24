The Business of Professional Women in Rogersville is very involved in giving back to the community and encouraging women especially in the business world. It meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Price Public School Community Center.
Looking Glass Salon owner Ann DeWitte was among the local buisness owners honored by the Business of Professional Women in Rogersville.
Olde Towne Emporium owner Kathy Petersen was among the local business owners honored by the Business of Professional Women in Rogersville.
Sandy Larkins, center, who owns Luellas Gift Shop was among the local buisness owners honored by the Business of Professional Women in Rogersville.
Miranda Manning, right, who owns Souther Magnolia Candle and Soapery was among the local buisness owners honored by the Business of Professional Women in Rogersville.
The Business of Professional Women in Rogersville meets the first Tuesday at 6 p.m. every month at Price’s Public Center. The group hosts a special speaker each month.
The speaker is a woman who has done something for the community, opened a business, a motivational speaker, etc. The group has hosted such things as CPR training and making Valentine’s for the retirement homes.
The group is very involved in giving back to the community and encouraging women, especially in the business world. Each year, the BPW gives a scholarship to a local student to help with their education.
Recently members of the BPW gave women business owners a special basket to show their appreciation and encouragement and to honor women for National Women in Business Week Oct. 16-22.
Among the recipients were Ann DeWitte who owns the Looking Glass Salon; Kathy Petersen who owns Olde Towne Emporium; Sandy Larkins who owns Luella’s Gift Shop; and Miranda Manning who owns Southern Magnolia Candle and Soapery
Several members discussed what the BPW means to them. One member stated that she likes being around other women in the business field. One member stated her mom was a member of the BPW and he mother always told her as soon as you get a job, you will join BPW.
Another member stated that she knew if she needed help or needed prayers or encouragement that all the women would be behind her supporting her.
The members of the BPW encourage all women to take the opportunity to attend a meeting and see what the BPW offers. We promise if you are looking for an opportunity to be able to mingle and learn new opportunities, this is definitely the group for you.
For more information contact BPW of Rogersville president Tammy Green at (423) 921-4868.