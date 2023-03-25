On Thursday, April 13, guests will have a chance to stay late at the Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum located inside the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.
The Heritage Alliance will be hosting a special reception from 6-7:30 pm for their current exhibits, including: “Eight Myths About Appalachia,” “Fifty Years of the National Storytelling Festival,” and “Elihu Embree and Nancy: Principle vs. Practice.”
We invite the community to come out for some history, music, games, and a chance to tell us what you would like to see in your local museum. The Bluebirds, a local bluegrass music act, will provide entertainment for the event and light refreshments will be served.
The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum has been located in the Visitor’s Center since the 1980s.
It has undergone several renovations, but some aspects have not changed since the museum opened over thirty years ago. The Heritage Alliance maintains the museum, and we would love to hear from the public as we work to make improvements to the space.
Our organization hosts temporary exhibits every year, and we are excited to showcase our recent displays about Appalachian myths and stereotypes, storytelling, and The Emancipator.
“A county museum is where a community gets to tell its story. We hope that folks will come and visit the museum and share their ideas with us,” said Executive Director Anne Mason.
This evening is also the perfect time to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Heritage Alliance, especially in the museum collections and archives. The Heritage Alliance always welcomes individuals interested in working with physical collections (such as transcribing letters, accessioning materials, organizing items, etc.) and with digital collections (scanning, uploading, tagging documents and photos).
Items currently on display in the museum include artifacts from the National Story League on loan from the Storytelling Resource Place, a beautiful collection of Cherokee China, and the clock that used to keep time in the 1847 Washington County Courthouse. Join us on April 13th for a special evening full of history, music, and fun. The Heritage Alliance would especially like to acknowledge and thank Humanities Tennessee, who generously funded “The Eight Myths About Appalachia” exhibit via a 2022 SHARP Grant, courtesy of the NEH.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.
For more information, please call our office at 423.753.9580, or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information can also be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/