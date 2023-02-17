Grainger County and Hamblen County were declared a primary disaster county due to drought and heat using the Secretarial Disaster Designation process.
Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, and Union Counties were declared a contiguous disaster county due to drought and heat using the Secretarial Disaster Designation process.
Under this designation, if you have operations in any primary or contiguous county, you are eligible to apply for low interest emergency loans.
Emergency loans help you recover from production and physical losses due to drought, flooding and other natural disasters or quarantine.
You have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance.
FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. You can borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses, to a maximum amount of $500,000. Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken counties will be accepted by the Farm Service Agency through Oct. 2.
For more information about emergency loans, contact Farm Loan Manager, Greg Brooks, at the Hawkins/Hancock County USDA Service Center located at 1401 E. Main Street; Rogersville, TN 37857, or by phone at 423-272-0217 or visit fsa.usda.gov