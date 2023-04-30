Hawkins County was one of the three area counties that saw a slight foreclosure filing decline from the fourth quarter of last year. There was an equally slight increase in the year-over-year comparison in ATTOM’s quarterly foreclosure report.
The current analysis shows 11 mortgaged Hawkins properties with a filing during the first three months of this year. Foreclosure filings – like some of the other housing data – are sending mixed health status signals about housing. Overall, sales have moderated to a pace that models pre-pandemic levels. They’re down 38 percent from the first quarter of the record high last year. At the same time, prices continue posting double-digit year-over-year gains. They’re up 11 percent over last year.
“Despite efforts made by government agencies and policy makers to reduce foreclosure rates, we are seeing an upward trend in foreclosure activity,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at ATTOM. “This unfortunate trend can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as rising unemployment rates, foreclosure filings making their way through the pipeline after two years of government intervention, and other ongoing economic challenges. However, with many homeowners still having significant home equity, which may help in keeping increased levels of foreclosure activity at bay.”
Nationwide, foreclosures increased 22 percent, according to ATTOM, a leading land, property, and real estate data firm. Locally, the growth rate is 18 percent. One reason for Hawkins’ better performance level is the equity gains made during the two years of the pandemic market. Those gains gave many of the owners with troubled mortgages leverage to pursue other options than foreclosure.
Housing data sending positive signals are the sales performance stability to a pre-pandemic level and an increase in active inventory. Negative signals include a decline in pending sales and a decline in new listings. The lack of inventory is the primary factor keeping upward pressure on prices. At the end of the first quarter, Hawkins had a little over two months inventory on the market. That’s how long it would have taken to sell everything on the market at the first-quarter sales pace.
Balanced market conditions are five to six months of inventory. The region has not had balanced conditions since 2018.
Foreclosures peaked in Hawkins County in 2008. The annual total year was 222 properties.
They declined until 2014, then spiked for a year. The next year, the market regained its footing and foreclosures began declining. They bottomed out in 2021 at 29. The pandemic moratorium on foreclosures expired the summer of last year.
Three of the four major real estate forecasts are for moderate price increases this year. Currently Hawkins Co.’s price growth rate is up 11 percent from last year.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com